Saudi Arabia's General Education payroll schedule lists basic salaries and experience allowances across 16 different qualification levels

All figures in the salary scale already include a 15% cost-of-living allowance granted under Royal Decree No. A/23 dated 20/03/1432 AH

Teachers holding a PhD degree qualify for the highest pay bracket, while diploma holders from intermediate certificates start at the lower end of the scale

Saudi Arabia has released its General Education payroll schedule, showing how much teachers earn across 16 different qualification levels, with all figures already reflecting a 15% cost-of-living allowance authorised under Royal Decree No. A/23, dated 20/03/1432 AH.

The scale sets out a basic salary, a fixed annual experience allowance, and a maximum salary reachable after 15 years of service for each qualification bracket.

Saudi Arabia's General Education payroll scale sets teacher salaries across 16 qualification levels, with figures including a 15% cost-of-living allowance. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Teachers salaries including 15% cost-of-living allowance

Intermediate Certificate + 2-Year Educational Diploma

Basic Salary: 1,350

Experience Allowance: 70

Maximum Years of Experience: 15

Maximum Salary: 2,400

Intermediate Certificate + 3-Year Educational Diploma

Basic Salary: 1,545

Experience Allowance: 70

Maximum Years of Experience: 15

Maximum Salary: 2,590

Intermediate Certificate + 4-Year Educational Diploma

Basic Salary: 1,740

Experience Allowance: 70

Maximum Years of Experience: 15

Maximum Salary: 2,790

Intermediate Certificate + 5-Year Educational Diploma

Basic Salary: 1,935

Experience Allowance: 70

Maximum Years of Experience: 15

Maximum Salary: 2,985

Intermediate Certificate + 6-Year Educational Diploma

Basic Salary: 2,120

Experience Allowance: 70

Maximum Years of Experience: 15

Maximum Salary: 3,170

High School Diploma

Basic Salary: 1,545

Experience Allowance: 85

Maximum Years of Experience: 15

Maximum Salary: 2,820

High School Diploma + 1-Year Educational Diploma

Basic Salary: 1,740

Experience Allowance: 85

Maximum Years of Experience: 15

Maximum Salary: 3,015

High School Diploma + 2-Year Educational Diploma

Basic Salary: 1,935

Experience Allowance: 85

Maximum Years of Experience: 15

Maximum Salary: 3,210

High School Diploma + 3-Year Educational Diploma

Basic Salary: 2,120

Experience Allowance: 85

Maximum Years of Experience: 15

Maximum Salary: 3,395

Non-Educational University Degree

Basic Salary: 2,220

Experience Allowance: 100

Maximum Years of Experience: 15

Maximum Salary: 3,720

Non-Educational University Degree + Educational Diploma (Minimum 1 Year)

Basic Salary: 2,600

Experience Allowance: 115

Maximum Years of Experience: 15

Maximum Salary: 4,325

Non-Educational Master's Degree

Basic Salary: 2,795

Experience Allowance: 115

Maximum Years of Experience: 15

Maximum Salary: 4,520

Educational University Degree

Basic Salary: 2,510

Experience Allowance: 115

Maximum Years of Experience: 15

Maximum Salary: 4,235

Educational University Degree + Educational Diploma (Minimum 1 Year)

Basic Salary: 2,900

Experience Allowance: 115

Maximum Years of Experience: 15

Maximum Salary: 4,625

Educational Master's Degree

Basic Salary: 3,280

Experience Allowance: 140

Maximum Years of Experience: 15

Maximum Salary: 5,340

Educational or Non-Educational PhD Degree

Basic Salary: 4,715

Experience Allowance: 175

Maximum Years of Experience: 15

Maximum Salary: 7,340

Salaries for diploma and high school qualifications

Teachers who hold an intermediate certificate combined with a two-year educational diploma start on a basic salary of 1,350 Saudi riyals, with a 70-riyal annual experience increment. Their maximum salary after 15 years reaches 2,400 riyals.

Longer diploma programmes attract higher starting pay. An intermediate certificate combined with a three-year diploma carries a basic salary of 1,545 riyals, rising to 1,740 riyals for a four-year diploma, 1,935 riyals for five years, and 2,120 riyals for a six-year programme.

In all four cases, the experience allowance remains 70 riyals per year, and maximum salaries range from 2,590 riyals to 3,170 riyals.

Teachers with a high school diploma alone earn a basic salary of 1,545 riyals, but receive a higher experience allowance of 85 riyals annually, with their maximum salary reaching 2,820 riyals. Adding one, two, or three years of educational training on top of the high school diploma pushes the basic salary up to 1,740, 1,935, and 2,120 riyals respectively, with maximum salaries of 3,015, 3,210, and 3,395 riyals.

University degrees and postgraduate pay

A non-educational university degree earns a basic salary of 2,220 riyals, with a 100-riyal annual increment and a maximum of 3,720 riyals. Adding at least one year of educational diploma training raises the basic salary to 2,600 riyals, the experience allowance to 115 riyals, and the ceiling to 4,325 riyals.

Holders of a non-educational master's degree start at 2,795 riyals, while those with an educational university degree earn a basic salary of 2,510 riyals, both with a 115-riyal annual increment.

An educational university degree combined with at least one year of diploma training brings the basic salary to 2,900 riyals and the maximum to 4,625 riyals. An educational master's degree earns 3,280 riyals as a starting salary, with a 140-riyal increment and a ceiling of 5,340 riyals.

Teachers holding a PhD, whether in an educational or non-educational field, receive the highest pay under the scale. Their basic salary stands at 4,715 riyals, with a 175-riyal annual experience allowance and a maximum salary of 7,340 riyals after 15 years.

Saudi Arabia publishes engineer salaries

Legit.ng earlier reported that Saudi Arabia has released an official salary structure for engineers recruited from abroad, setting out basic pay, experience allowances, and maximum earnings for three qualification levels in line with a royal decree.

Source: Legit.ng