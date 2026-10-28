Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Saudi Arabia Publishes Full Teacher Salary Scale for Foreign Workers With Living Allowance
World

Saudi Arabia Publishes Full Teacher Salary Scale for Foreign Workers With Living Allowance

by  Basit Jamiu
4 min read
  • Saudi Arabia's General Education payroll schedule lists basic salaries and experience allowances across 16 different qualification levels
  • All figures in the salary scale already include a 15% cost-of-living allowance granted under Royal Decree No. A/23 dated 20/03/1432 AH
  • Teachers holding a PhD degree qualify for the highest pay bracket, while diploma holders from intermediate certificates start at the lower end of the scale

PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Saudi Arabia has released its General Education payroll schedule, showing how much teachers earn across 16 different qualification levels, with all figures already reflecting a 15% cost-of-living allowance authorised under Royal Decree No. A/23, dated 20/03/1432 AH.

The scale sets out a basic salary, a fixed annual experience allowance, and a maximum salary reachable after 15 years of service for each qualification bracket.

Teachers with diploma, high school, university, master's, and PhD qualifications receive different salary grades and annual experience allowances.
Saudi Arabia's General Education payroll scale sets teacher salaries across 16 qualification levels, with figures including a 15% cost-of-living allowance. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty
Source: Getty Images

Teachers salaries including 15% cost-of-living allowance

Intermediate Certificate + 2-Year Educational Diploma

    • Basic Salary: 1,350
    • Experience Allowance: 70
    • Maximum Years of Experience: 15
    • Maximum Salary: 2,400

Read also

The 10 most popular cartoons of all time, why they're beloved and where you can watch them

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

Intermediate Certificate + 3-Year Educational Diploma

    • Basic Salary: 1,545
    • Experience Allowance: 70
    • Maximum Years of Experience: 15
    • Maximum Salary: 2,590

Intermediate Certificate + 4-Year Educational Diploma

    • Basic Salary: 1,740
    • Experience Allowance: 70
    • Maximum Years of Experience: 15
    • Maximum Salary: 2,790

Intermediate Certificate + 5-Year Educational Diploma

    • Basic Salary: 1,935
    • Experience Allowance: 70
    • Maximum Years of Experience: 15
    • Maximum Salary: 2,985

Intermediate Certificate + 6-Year Educational Diploma

    • Basic Salary: 2,120
    • Experience Allowance: 70
    • Maximum Years of Experience: 15
    • Maximum Salary: 3,170

High School Diploma

    • Basic Salary: 1,545
    • Experience Allowance: 85
    • Maximum Years of Experience: 15
    • Maximum Salary: 2,820

High School Diploma + 1-Year Educational Diploma

    • Basic Salary: 1,740
    • Experience Allowance: 85
    • Maximum Years of Experience: 15
    • Maximum Salary: 3,015

High School Diploma + 2-Year Educational Diploma

    • Basic Salary: 1,935
    • Experience Allowance: 85
    • Maximum Years of Experience: 15
    • Maximum Salary: 3,210

Read also

Saudi Arabia publishes English teacher salaries for foreign applicants, lists pay by qualification

High School Diploma + 3-Year Educational Diploma

    • Basic Salary: 2,120
    • Experience Allowance: 85
    • Maximum Years of Experience: 15
    • Maximum Salary: 3,395

Non-Educational University Degree

    • Basic Salary: 2,220
    • Experience Allowance: 100
    • Maximum Years of Experience: 15
    • Maximum Salary: 3,720

Non-Educational University Degree + Educational Diploma (Minimum 1 Year)

    • Basic Salary: 2,600
    • Experience Allowance: 115
    • Maximum Years of Experience: 15
    • Maximum Salary: 4,325

Non-Educational Master's Degree

    • Basic Salary: 2,795
    • Experience Allowance: 115
    • Maximum Years of Experience: 15
    • Maximum Salary: 4,520

Educational University Degree

    • Basic Salary: 2,510
    • Experience Allowance: 115
    • Maximum Years of Experience: 15
    • Maximum Salary: 4,235

Educational University Degree + Educational Diploma (Minimum 1 Year)

    • Basic Salary: 2,900
    • Experience Allowance: 115
    • Maximum Years of Experience: 15
    • Maximum Salary: 4,625

Educational Master's Degree

    • Basic Salary: 3,280
    • Experience Allowance: 140
    • Maximum Years of Experience: 15
    • Maximum Salary: 5,340

Educational or Non-Educational PhD Degree

    • Basic Salary: 4,715
    • Experience Allowance: 175
    • Maximum Years of Experience: 15
    • Maximum Salary: 7,340

Salaries for diploma and high school qualifications

Read also

Saudi Arabia publishes engineer salaries for foreign applicants, lists pay by qualification

Teachers who hold an intermediate certificate combined with a two-year educational diploma start on a basic salary of 1,350 Saudi riyals, with a 70-riyal annual experience increment. Their maximum salary after 15 years reaches 2,400 riyals.

Longer diploma programmes attract higher starting pay. An intermediate certificate combined with a three-year diploma carries a basic salary of 1,545 riyals, rising to 1,740 riyals for a four-year diploma, 1,935 riyals for five years, and 2,120 riyals for a six-year programme.

In all four cases, the experience allowance remains 70 riyals per year, and maximum salaries range from 2,590 riyals to 3,170 riyals.

Teachers with a high school diploma alone earn a basic salary of 1,545 riyals, but receive a higher experience allowance of 85 riyals annually, with their maximum salary reaching 2,820 riyals. Adding one, two, or three years of educational training on top of the high school diploma pushes the basic salary up to 1,740, 1,935, and 2,120 riyals respectively, with maximum salaries of 3,015, 3,210, and 3,395 riyals.

University degrees and postgraduate pay

A non-educational university degree earns a basic salary of 2,220 riyals, with a 100-riyal annual increment and a maximum of 3,720 riyals. Adding at least one year of educational diploma training raises the basic salary to 2,600 riyals, the experience allowance to 115 riyals, and the ceiling to 4,325 riyals.

Read also

Full list: China opens 20+ job categories to foreigners and Chinese nationals

Holders of a non-educational master's degree start at 2,795 riyals, while those with an educational university degree earn a basic salary of 2,510 riyals, both with a 115-riyal annual increment.

An educational university degree combined with at least one year of diploma training brings the basic salary to 2,900 riyals and the maximum to 4,625 riyals. An educational master's degree earns 3,280 riyals as a starting salary, with a 140-riyal increment and a ceiling of 5,340 riyals.

Teachers holding a PhD, whether in an educational or non-educational field, receive the highest pay under the scale. Their basic salary stands at 4,715 riyals, with a 175-riyal annual experience allowance and a maximum salary of 7,340 riyals after 15 years.

Saudi Arabia publishes engineer salaries

Legit.ng earlier reported that Saudi Arabia has released an official salary structure for engineers recruited from abroad, setting out basic pay, experience allowances, and maximum earnings for three qualification levels in line with a royal decree.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

Hot:
Australia Amy sherrill Kalogeras sisters Naruto female characters Female cartoon characters