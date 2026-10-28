Saudi Arabia Publishes Full Teacher Salary Scale for Foreign Workers With Living Allowance
- Saudi Arabia's General Education payroll schedule lists basic salaries and experience allowances across 16 different qualification levels
- All figures in the salary scale already include a 15% cost-of-living allowance granted under Royal Decree No. A/23 dated 20/03/1432 AH
- Teachers holding a PhD degree qualify for the highest pay bracket, while diploma holders from intermediate certificates start at the lower end of the scale
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Saudi Arabia has released its General Education payroll schedule, showing how much teachers earn across 16 different qualification levels, with all figures already reflecting a 15% cost-of-living allowance authorised under Royal Decree No. A/23, dated 20/03/1432 AH.
The scale sets out a basic salary, a fixed annual experience allowance, and a maximum salary reachable after 15 years of service for each qualification bracket.
Teachers salaries including 15% cost-of-living allowance
Intermediate Certificate + 2-Year Educational Diploma
- Basic Salary: 1,350
- Experience Allowance: 70
- Maximum Years of Experience: 15
- Maximum Salary: 2,400
Intermediate Certificate + 3-Year Educational Diploma
- Basic Salary: 1,545
- Experience Allowance: 70
- Maximum Years of Experience: 15
- Maximum Salary: 2,590
Intermediate Certificate + 4-Year Educational Diploma
- Basic Salary: 1,740
- Experience Allowance: 70
- Maximum Years of Experience: 15
- Maximum Salary: 2,790
Intermediate Certificate + 5-Year Educational Diploma
- Basic Salary: 1,935
- Experience Allowance: 70
- Maximum Years of Experience: 15
- Maximum Salary: 2,985
Intermediate Certificate + 6-Year Educational Diploma
- Basic Salary: 2,120
- Experience Allowance: 70
- Maximum Years of Experience: 15
- Maximum Salary: 3,170
High School Diploma
- Basic Salary: 1,545
- Experience Allowance: 85
- Maximum Years of Experience: 15
- Maximum Salary: 2,820
High School Diploma + 1-Year Educational Diploma
- Basic Salary: 1,740
- Experience Allowance: 85
- Maximum Years of Experience: 15
- Maximum Salary: 3,015
High School Diploma + 2-Year Educational Diploma
- Basic Salary: 1,935
- Experience Allowance: 85
- Maximum Years of Experience: 15
- Maximum Salary: 3,210
High School Diploma + 3-Year Educational Diploma
- Basic Salary: 2,120
- Experience Allowance: 85
- Maximum Years of Experience: 15
- Maximum Salary: 3,395
Non-Educational University Degree
- Basic Salary: 2,220
- Experience Allowance: 100
- Maximum Years of Experience: 15
- Maximum Salary: 3,720
Non-Educational University Degree + Educational Diploma (Minimum 1 Year)
- Basic Salary: 2,600
- Experience Allowance: 115
- Maximum Years of Experience: 15
- Maximum Salary: 4,325
Non-Educational Master's Degree
- Basic Salary: 2,795
- Experience Allowance: 115
- Maximum Years of Experience: 15
- Maximum Salary: 4,520
Educational University Degree
- Basic Salary: 2,510
- Experience Allowance: 115
- Maximum Years of Experience: 15
- Maximum Salary: 4,235
Educational University Degree + Educational Diploma (Minimum 1 Year)
- Basic Salary: 2,900
- Experience Allowance: 115
- Maximum Years of Experience: 15
- Maximum Salary: 4,625
Educational Master's Degree
- Basic Salary: 3,280
- Experience Allowance: 140
- Maximum Years of Experience: 15
- Maximum Salary: 5,340
Educational or Non-Educational PhD Degree
- Basic Salary: 4,715
- Experience Allowance: 175
- Maximum Years of Experience: 15
- Maximum Salary: 7,340
Salaries for diploma and high school qualifications
Teachers who hold an intermediate certificate combined with a two-year educational diploma start on a basic salary of 1,350 Saudi riyals, with a 70-riyal annual experience increment. Their maximum salary after 15 years reaches 2,400 riyals.
Longer diploma programmes attract higher starting pay. An intermediate certificate combined with a three-year diploma carries a basic salary of 1,545 riyals, rising to 1,740 riyals for a four-year diploma, 1,935 riyals for five years, and 2,120 riyals for a six-year programme.
In all four cases, the experience allowance remains 70 riyals per year, and maximum salaries range from 2,590 riyals to 3,170 riyals.
Teachers with a high school diploma alone earn a basic salary of 1,545 riyals, but receive a higher experience allowance of 85 riyals annually, with their maximum salary reaching 2,820 riyals. Adding one, two, or three years of educational training on top of the high school diploma pushes the basic salary up to 1,740, 1,935, and 2,120 riyals respectively, with maximum salaries of 3,015, 3,210, and 3,395 riyals.
University degrees and postgraduate pay
A non-educational university degree earns a basic salary of 2,220 riyals, with a 100-riyal annual increment and a maximum of 3,720 riyals. Adding at least one year of educational diploma training raises the basic salary to 2,600 riyals, the experience allowance to 115 riyals, and the ceiling to 4,325 riyals.
Holders of a non-educational master's degree start at 2,795 riyals, while those with an educational university degree earn a basic salary of 2,510 riyals, both with a 115-riyal annual increment.
An educational university degree combined with at least one year of diploma training brings the basic salary to 2,900 riyals and the maximum to 4,625 riyals. An educational master's degree earns 3,280 riyals as a starting salary, with a 140-riyal increment and a ceiling of 5,340 riyals.
Teachers holding a PhD, whether in an educational or non-educational field, receive the highest pay under the scale. Their basic salary stands at 4,715 riyals, with a 175-riyal annual experience allowance and a maximum salary of 7,340 riyals after 15 years.
Saudi Arabia publishes engineer salaries
Legit.ng earlier reported that Saudi Arabia has released an official salary structure for engineers recruited from abroad, setting out basic pay, experience allowances, and maximum earnings for three qualification levels in line with a royal decree.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.