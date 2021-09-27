Nollywood actor, Jerry Williams, recently clocked a year older and was treated to a lovely surprise from friends and family

In video making the rounds online, the actor’s sister and colleagues threw him an unexpected birthday party and lavished him with gifts

Even though he tried, Jerry Williams was unable to hold back his tears as he got very emotional at the occasion

Popular Nigerian actor, Jerry Williams, got more than he bargained for on his birthday when friends and family members gave him a big surprise.

Unknown to Jerry, his loved ones had something planned for his big day and their actions got him very emotional.

In videos making the rounds on social media, Jerry was seen shedding uncontrollable tears after his sister and other well-wishers threw him a surprise birthday party.

Actor Jerry Williams cries uncontrollably as friends surprise him on his birthday. Photos: @officialjerrywilliams

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, Jerry was seen shaking his head in disbelief and wiping away his tears as guests at the event cheered him on his big day.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the video below:

The actor’s eyes were very red from crying but this did not stop guests from making his day more special. Some of them sprayed him money while others presented him with gifts.

See photos below:

Social media users react

Internet users were very touched by the heartwarming display and many of them hailed the actor for being man enough to show his emotions. Others were amused that a tough actor like him could cry.

Read some of their comments below:

Sweet_oluchi:

“So this hard man dey cry. Happy birthday to him.”

Goldfishwendy:

“Lol so this cry no in built aww! This one enter sha more blessings jerry ❤️.”

Veraezekiel280:

“Age with grace bro❤️❤️.”

Teenahsfabrics:

“I love men who show emotions.”

Anosike.victoria.58:

“Chai is so touching my big brother.”

l.tobiloba:

“He’s trying so hard to hold back the tears of joy. He must be loved by his inner closed cycle.”

_Iamsheila__:

“Looks like he really didn’t expect it n his friends came tru for him..Dat feeling is bliss.”

Chisscakes.treats:

“You guys don’t just understand, men in Nigeria are not used to being loved and surprised unconditionally, often times when they do they behave like babies and cry. We need to do better. Men need to be celebrated often for who they are and not for what they can provide.”

So sweet.

Mercy Johnson bursts into tears, kneels to thank hubby for throwing her surprise birthday party

Top Nigerian movie star, Mercy Johnson’s husband, Prince Odianosen Okojie made sure his wife’s 37th birthday was a special occasion by throwing her a surprise party.

Unaware that her husband had a surprise party planned for her, the movie star walked into a venue filled with friends and colleagues before she realized what was going on.

Mercy was filled with so much emotions that she burst into tears and went around hugging those who graced the occasion.

The moment Mercy showed gratitude to her husband was also captured on the clip. The actress who was still in tears, got on her knees in the presence of guests to appreciate her man.

Source: Legit