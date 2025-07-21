Actor Jerry Williams was reportedly arrested at home by police officers working with his colleague Izutech

According to another actor, Stanley Ontop, he claimed N2.5m was collected from producers but not delivered to Jerry

There are concerns about Jerry's safety as he just returned to Nollywood from rehab after long absence

Actor, Jerry Williams, has been reportedly picked up from his residence in Delta State by officers said to be from the Edo State Police Command.

According to multiple online sources, the arrest was allegedly initiated by fellow actor and filmmaker, Nwafor Franklin, popularly known as Izutech.

Stanley Ontop speaks out

Another Nollywood actor, Stanley Ontop, took to Instagram to raise an alarm over the development.

Police reportedly arrest Jerry Williams at home in Delta State. Photos: @jerrywilliams/IG

In a video posted to his page, Stanley accused Izutech of orchestrating the police arrest and dragging Jerry to Benin under questionable circumstances.

He also alleged that Izutech had previously collected N2.5 million from film producers on Jerry’s behalf but failed to remit the funds.

Stanley warned in the video:

“Let it be known that Jerry Williams is in Izu’s custody. If anything happens to Jerry, Izu should be held responsible.”

He also shared a caption that read:

"Izu went to Jerry Williams’ house in the early hours of today, 21st July 2025, and bundled him to Benin with the help of some Nigerian police."

See the video here:

Netizens react to Jerry's arrest

Legit.ng compiled reactions of social media users below:

buchi_bobo1234:

"If no be condition,tell me why someone will be using a grown man as a caricature"

@ruthw6596:

"This izu sef will one day kill this guy for us .How did he know he is taking drugs again.Did he pack for him a certain drugged drink that he expected him to drink on set ?How can he say such yet he wasn’t there"

@obehiidios_:

"The way una Dey call dis name e be like say na one tata una Dey talk about . I don’t understand is he an orphan ?? Abi e family disown am ?? Na full grown man dem Dey drag around like dis ???"

@toniafamilytv:

"Imagine using another person to feed it will not work for him. The money he collected let him go do the work for the people…, By their fruits you shall know em"

@ladymitchy_:

"Someone that Vdm is his role model, a proper ripper and clout chaser like his role model. Stop bullying the guy and taking advantage of his situation."

Reports say Jerry Williams was arrested because N2.5m was collected from movie producers but not delivered to him. Photo: @jerrywilliams/IG.

Jerry Williams gets surprised birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported thatJerry Williams got more than he bargained for on his birthday when friends and family members gave him a big surprise.

Unknown to Jerry, his loved ones had something planned for his big day, and their actions got him very emotional.

In videos making the rounds on social media, Jerry was seen shedding uncontrollable tears after his sister and other well-wishers threw him a surprise birthday party.

