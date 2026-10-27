Evangelist Deborah Adebola Fasoyin, popularly known as Mama Fasoyin, appeared at a recent gospel event at age 86

A clip of the legendary Nigerian gospel singer performing while seated circulated online and trended on October 26, 2026

Fans flooded the comments with emotional reactions, with many crediting her songs as a core part of their spiritual journey

At reportedly 86 years old, Mama Fasoyin is proving that a life devoted to worship has no retirement age.

A video of Evangelist Deborah Adebola Fasoyin, widely known as Mama Fasoyin, ministering at a recent gospel event went viral on October 26, 2026, drawing an outpouring of emotion from fans across Nigeria.

Mama Fasoyin trends online after video of her performance at an event emerges. Credit: Mama Fasoyin

Source: Instagram

In the footage, the veteran gospel singer is seen seated on stage inside what appears to be a church or auditorium, microphone in hand, with a live band performing behind her.

An on-screen caption from creator @joshbaba01 read: "Mama Fasoyin at 86, but spiritually, Mama is still young! 🔥🔥🔥"

Mama Fasoyin is one of Nigeria's most celebrated gospel musicians, with a career spanning decades of faithful ministry.

Despite her age, she remains active and continues to appear at various religious programmes and gospel music events across the country. Her recent seated performance moved many viewers deeply, serving as a reminder of her enduring commitment to her faith.

Watch Mama Fasoyin minister at the event:

Fans react to Mama Fasoyin's performance

The clip stirred a wide range of emotions in the comments section, with fans sharing personal reflections, gratitude, and prayers for her continued health.

@sampsonchukwuemekabright wrote:

"I felt like crying 😭. Anything you are doing in this life for God, please don't stop doing it. A time of reckoning is coming."

@the_deborah28 shared:

"Last night was awesome, the part when she starting eulogizing God 🙌🔥"

@grace_nasiru commented:

"Can't believe I finally see who wrote this song 😍😍😍🙌🙌"

@homeofgiltershouseoffashion wrote:

"This is grace, Father; please give me the grace to live long to serve you to the end 🙏🙏🙏"

@just_tox.a said:

"Thank you, ma for so many beautiful memories created through your songs 🎵 ❤️. May God Almighty continue to bless you with divine health 🙏🏾 ❤️"

@otorroseline noted:

"She looks so much like my grandmother😍❤️"

Emotional reactions trail video of veteran gospel singer Mama Fasoyin performing seated. Credit: Mama Fasoyin

Source: Instagram

Jerry Eze shares touching encounter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jerry Eze opened up about his meeting with a woman who terribly beat up his mother when she was alive.

Pastor Jerry Eze said his family lived with the woman in the same compound years ago. When the woman showed up to see him on November 26, Pastor Eze shared what happened next.

Source: Legit.ng