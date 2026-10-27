Blessing CEO opened up about the death of her nine-year-old son Brian in an emotional interview days after her release from Kirikiri prison

The relationship coach disclosed that Brian had shared a disturbing dream with his brother, her sister and her father, but never told her about it

Blessing also spoke about Brian's long battle with chronic asthma and the difficult emotions she faced after walking free from custody

Blessing CEO has broken down in tears while speaking publicly about the passing of her nine-year-old son, Brian, sharing heartbreaking details about the boy's final days and a dream he never told her about.

The relationship coach opened up during an interview with Prophetess Belemzy, in footage that circulated on Instagram on October 27, 2026, just days after she walked out of Kirikiri prison.

Blessing CEO recounts her late son Brian’s dream of his own death and the family members he confided in before his passing. Photo: officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

According to Blessing CEO, Brian had dreamt of his own death before he passed away and confided in several family members about it, though she was not among them.

He told his brother Darell, his mother's sister Precious, and her father about the dream. Blessing's sister reportedly prayed for him after hearing it.

"When my son was alive, he dreamt that he died. He told his brother Darell and my sister Precious, who prayed for him. He also told my Dad, but he never told me," she said.

Blessing CEO's son Brian's struggle with chronic Asthma

Blessing CEO described Brian as a deeply selfless child who carried himself with a maturity far beyond his nine years.

She said he had battled chronic asthma from birth, spending long stretches in and out of hospital. Cold temperatures or sweating could trigger an attack, she explained.

While she was in custody, she later found out that Brian had been relying on two inhalers.

She said she was told he passed away at around 6:30am on a Monday morning at a hospital, and that his death was peaceful.

Blessing CEO reflects on losing her son Brian, his health struggles and the grief she faces following her prison release. Photo: officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Blessing CEO's emotional reflection

Walking out of prison, the news of her son's death hit Blessing CEO hard.

"I didn't come out to the best of news. I didn't come out excited because I lost something I couldn't get back," she said.

She admitted wrestling with guilt and wondering if things could have turned out differently, before choosing to move forward.

"I came out knowing that wherever my son is, he wants to be proud of his mother," she added.

Watch Blessing CEO speak on her son's death in the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Blessing CEO's emotional words about her late son

Nigerians responded with an outpouring of condolences online. Here are some of the reactions below:

@chisommaudline wrote:

"So sorry for your loss 😢"

@kemjeeca said:

"No mother deserves to loss a child no matter what. 🥲😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢"

@adeol4984 reacted:

"So it's true she lost her chai 😢😢😢 chai this is very sad"

@ladykhandy commented:

"Regardless it is very painful losing a child , May God comfort her and change her"

@mimilaxyworld shared:

"So her son really died 😢😢😢 this is so heartbreaking, it's well blessing ceo"

@amazing_blizz wrote:

"This is heart breaking. Chaiii. May God grant him eternal rest and console the family"

Blessing CEO opens up about prison experience

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that relationship expert Blessing CEO recounted how her five months in Kirikiri prison tested her faith and left her angry with God after she stopped praying.

She said her mother, brother and friends continued working to secure her release, adding that the experience taught her patience and gave her greater inner strength.

Following her release, Blessing also revealed plans to begin a new chapter centred on Jesus Christ, saying she was ready to take her audience along on the journey.

Source: Legit.ng