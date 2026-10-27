“He Dreamt He Would Die”: Blessing CEO Tearfully Speaks About Late Son, Shares What He Told Family
- Blessing CEO opened up about the death of her nine-year-old son Brian in an emotional interview days after her release from Kirikiri prison
- The relationship coach disclosed that Brian had shared a disturbing dream with his brother, her sister and her father, but never told her about it
- Blessing also spoke about Brian's long battle with chronic asthma and the difficult emotions she faced after walking free from custody
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Blessing CEO has broken down in tears while speaking publicly about the passing of her nine-year-old son, Brian, sharing heartbreaking details about the boy's final days and a dream he never told her about.
The relationship coach opened up during an interview with Prophetess Belemzy, in footage that circulated on Instagram on October 27, 2026, just days after she walked out of Kirikiri prison.
According to Blessing CEO, Brian had dreamt of his own death before he passed away and confided in several family members about it, though she was not among them.
He told his brother Darell, his mother's sister Precious, and her father about the dream. Blessing's sister reportedly prayed for him after hearing it.
"When my son was alive, he dreamt that he died. He told his brother Darell and my sister Precious, who prayed for him. He also told my Dad, but he never told me," she said.
Blessing CEO's son Brian's struggle with chronic Asthma
Blessing CEO described Brian as a deeply selfless child who carried himself with a maturity far beyond his nine years.
She said he had battled chronic asthma from birth, spending long stretches in and out of hospital. Cold temperatures or sweating could trigger an attack, she explained.
While she was in custody, she later found out that Brian had been relying on two inhalers.
She said she was told he passed away at around 6:30am on a Monday morning at a hospital, and that his death was peaceful.
Blessing CEO's emotional reflection
Walking out of prison, the news of her son's death hit Blessing CEO hard.
"I didn't come out to the best of news. I didn't come out excited because I lost something I couldn't get back," she said.
She admitted wrestling with guilt and wondering if things could have turned out differently, before choosing to move forward.
"I came out knowing that wherever my son is, he wants to be proud of his mother," she added.
Watch Blessing CEO speak on her son's death in the Instagram video below:
Fans react to Blessing CEO's emotional words about her late son
Nigerians responded with an outpouring of condolences online. Here are some of the reactions below:
@chisommaudline wrote:
"So sorry for your loss 😢"
@kemjeeca said:
"No mother deserves to loss a child no matter what. 🥲😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢"
@adeol4984 reacted:
"So it's true she lost her chai 😢😢😢 chai this is very sad"
@ladykhandy commented:
"Regardless it is very painful losing a child , May God comfort her and change her"
@mimilaxyworld shared:
"So her son really died 😢😢😢 this is so heartbreaking, it's well blessing ceo"
@amazing_blizz wrote:
"This is heart breaking. Chaiii. May God grant him eternal rest and console the family"
Blessing CEO opens up about prison experience
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that relationship expert Blessing CEO recounted how her five months in Kirikiri prison tested her faith and left her angry with God after she stopped praying.
She said her mother, brother and friends continued working to secure her release, adding that the experience taught her patience and gave her greater inner strength.
Following her release, Blessing also revealed plans to begin a new chapter centred on Jesus Christ, saying she was ready to take her audience along on the journey.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well. Contact: kola.ogunkanmi@corp.legit.ng