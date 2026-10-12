Funke Akindele shocked fans by showing up at Kamo State's meet-and-greet in Lagos on October 11, 2026

The Nollywood star had skipped the premiere of Kamo's movie Starlomo, sparking widespread beef rumours online

Kamo State also shared a video of the two dancing together before heading to SilverBird Cinemas in Ikeja

Funke Akindele has put action behind her words, showing up in person to Kamo State's meet-and-greet event in Lagos and silencing fans who were convinced the two had fallen out.

Speculation about a rift between the veteran actress and filmmaker and her younger colleague started after Funke Akindele missed the premiere of Kamo's new film, Starlomo.

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and actor Kamo State arrive hand in hand at a Lagos event. Photo: funkejenifaakindele/kamo_state

Source: Instagram

Social media ran wild with theories, but Funke Akindele had already been quietly pushing back; she posted a video promoting the movie and offered Kamo State some motherly counsel weeks ago, urging him not to fixate on box office rankings and to simply keep working.

Funke Akindele and Kamo State's grand entrance

On October 12, 2026, a video posted to Instagram showed Funke Akindele and Kamo arriving at his meet-and-greet hand in hand, warmly greeting fans and those gathered around them.

The clip quickly became a talking point, with many viewers pointing to the pair's easy chemistry as proof that any tension between them was never real.

A day earlier, on the evening of October 11, 2026, Kamo shared a video of the two dancing together before heading to SilverBird Cinemas at ICM Ikeja.

He tagged Funke Akindele in the post and captioned it:

"Mother & Son On Our Way To SilverBird Cinemas, ICM Ikeja Today!!!"

The clip also featured both of them interacting playfully, with the actress calling on viewers to go and watch Starlomo.

Funke herself jumped into the comments with a string of laughing emojis.

Watch Funke Akindele and Kamo State's grand entrance in the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Funke Akindele and Kamo State's bond

The videos drew a flood of responses from fans who were clearly relieved, and a little amused, by the whole situation.

@modusify wrote:

"Those that were talking rubbish don enter house 😂😂😂😂"

@adunniade_001 commented:

"They didn't set camera now that she's here supporting but even when they didn't know why she wasn't present at the premier they were setting camera here and there awon werey."

@i__am_bokoyrn added:

"Can we all rest now 😂"

@__ayotunde said:

"Mother and son to shaa praa praa 💯"

@mideh_candy gushed:

"I'm just blushing 😍The smiles, I can feel the love in this video😍😍"

@officialyetundebakare shared:

"The video just Dey sweet me for belle 💃💃💃💃💃💃"

Funke Akindele shows support for Kamo State at his Starlomo movie event following premiere controversy. Photo: funkejenifaakindele/kamo_state

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele jokes about using young talents

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele sparked reactions after joking about using and dumping young talents in a video she shared on September 28, 2026.

The Nollywood actress made the playful remark when Instagram influencer Tobe paid her a surprise visit to her Lagos home, telling him she wanted to feature him in a film before joking that she would dump him, while both laughed at the exchange.

The video resurfaced amid criticism Funke faced after missing skit maker Kamo State’s Lagos premiere on September 20, with some social media users accusing her of using young creatives for her projects without reciprocating their support, prompting her to respond to the viral post with laughing emojis.

Source: Legit.ng