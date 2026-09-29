About 150 young executives, founders and investors attended the private dinner in Ikoyi

Hamzat outlined plans for digital government, infrastructure, healthcare, education and support for businesses

The Deputy Governor also presented his Digital Lagos 2.0 vision, focusing on AI, blockchain and smart-city technologies

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Business leaders in Lagos have met with Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, who is also the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at a private dinner hosted by 7-Fifteen Capital in Ikoyi.

The event, themed “Lagos: The Next Chapter,” brought together about 150 young executives, founders, investors and other influential members of Lagos’ business community to discuss the opportunities and challenges facing the state.

Obafemi Hamzat engages 150 young business executives during a private business dinner in Lagos. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Twitter

Hamzat, who is the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the 2027 Lagos State governorship election, delivered a keynote address outlining his priorities for the state.

He said the next phase of Lagos’ development would focus on innovation, inclusion, infrastructure and creating an environment where businesses and residents can thrive.

Hamzat said:

“The next chapter for Lagos is going to be about building on the progress we have already made and taking the state to a new level of innovation, inclusion and infrastructure."

He highlighted education, healthcare, opportunities for young people and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), and security as areas requiring attention.

Hamzat also presented his **Digital Lagos 2.0** vision, which includes using artificial intelligence, blockchain, and smart-city technologies to improve digital government and position Lagos as a technology hub.

Business leaders raise key issues

The programme also featured a fireside conversation during which Hamzat engaged with guests on issues including sustainability, town planning, the creative economy, tourism and public-private partnerships.

The session allowed business leaders to raise questions and discuss how proposed government policies could affect businesses and investment across Lagos.

Tope Adekoya, CEO and co-founder of 7-Fifteen Capital, said the gathering was designed to create direct engagement between young business leaders and public leadership.

Adekoya said:

“Lagos is home to an increasingly influential community of young founders and business leaders who are creating opportunities and contributing meaningfully to the city’s growth."

He said the company wanted to create a platform where business leaders could exchange ideas with policymakers and discuss issues affecting the city.

Adesuwa Belo-Osagie, deputy CEO and co-founder of 7-Fifteen Capital, said the company viewed its role in Lagos as extending beyond property development and financial investment.

She said:

“As we expand our presence in Lagos, we recognise that our responsibility goes beyond financial investment and property development."

L-R: Tope Adekoya, 7-Fifteen Capital CEO; Obafemi Hamzat, Lagos Deputy Governor; Damilola Sonayon-James, APC deputy governorship candidate; Adesuwa Belo-Osagie, 7-Fifteen Capital deputy CEO.

Source: Facebook

Belo-Osagie said public servants, businesses and private citizens would collectively shape Lagos’ next phase of development.

The evening also included networking, dining and displays highlighting 7-Fifteen Capital’s real estate developments across Lagos and Abuja.

The event brought together members of the private sector and public leadership at a time when issues around infrastructure, technology, investment, urban development and the business environment remain central to discussions about Lagos’ economic growth.

Lagos IGR beats other states

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) collectively raised N5.15 trillion in internally generated revenue (IGR) in 2025, up 40.93% from the N3.65 trillion recorded the previous year, according to the 2025 IGR report tracking revenue from taxes and Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Tax revenue made up 73.64% of the national IGR total, with Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) contributions accounting for the largest portion.

The figures released by the National Bureau of Statitics showed that Lagos retained its position as the highest-earning state, bringing in N1.77 trillion in 2025 compared with N1.26 trillion in 2024.

Source: Legit.ng