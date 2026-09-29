Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority outlined the conditions foreign parents must meet to qualify for a Long Term Visit Pass sponsored by their PR child

The sponsorship process differs depending on whether the Singapore citizen or PR child is above or below 21 years old

Applicants are required to pay fees at two separate stages of the process, with all payments made online and none of the fees refundable

Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has outlined the steps and costs involved for foreign parents who wish to apply for a Long Term Visit Pass (LTVP) under the sponsorship of a Singapore citizen or permanent resident child.

The requirements for the child to sponsor their parents were explained.

Singapore explains conditions for foreign parents to get Long Term Visit Pass. Photo: getty

Source: UGC

How Singapore sponsorship process works

The process varies based on the age of the sponsoring child. Where the Singapore citizen or PR child is 21 years old or above, that child must log in to the ICA e-Service using Singpass to submit the sponsorship application directly on behalf of the parent.

However, if the child is below 21, a separate local sponsor is required. This sponsor must be a Singapore citizen or PR who is at least 21 years old, and they too will need to use Singpass to complete the application through the ICA e-Service portal.

Singapore: Fees involved in the LTVP application

Applicants should also be aware that the process comes with fees payable at two distinct stages. At the point of submission, a charge of S$45 applies per application. Once formalities are completed, a further S$60 is required for the issuance of the LTVP itself.

Foreign parents who need a Multiple Journey Visa will face an additional cost of S$30. ICA notes that successful applicants may also be informed of other applicable fees at a later stage.

All payments must be made online. Accepted payment methods include Visa and MasterCard credit or debit cards, American Express credit cards, Internet Direct Debit via DBS/POSB, OCBC, UOB, and Standard Chartered Bank accounts in Singapore, as well as PayNow. Crucially, all fees are non-refundable regardless of the outcome of the application.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng