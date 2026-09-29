Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority published the conditions foreign nationals must meet before they can give birth in the country

Applicants are required to submit several key documents, including a letter from a locally registered doctor and a letter from their home country's embassy

A local sponsor who is a Singapore citizen or permanent resident aged 21 and above is mandatory for every application

Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has outlined the specific requirements that pregnant foreign nationals must fulfil if they wish to give birth in the country,

The guideline covers everything from documentation to fees.

Singapore lists conditions for pregnant foreigners who want to give birth there. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Required documents for those seeking childbirth in Singapore

The ICA's official guidelines state that applicants must submit a number of documents to be considered. These include a valid travel document, a marriage certificate, and divorce or separation papers where applicable.

Critically, applicants must also provide a letter from a locally registered doctor confirming the expected delivery date and noting any pregnancy complications, as well as a letter from their home country's embassy or high commission confirming that the newborn will be granted the applicant's nationality and issued a valid travel document.

A recent coloured digital photograph meeting specific ICA dimensions is also required, along with official English translations for any documents not originally written in English.

Sponsorship and application process

Beyond paperwork, Singapore requires every applicant to have a local sponsor. The sponsor must be a Singapore citizen or permanent resident aged 21 or older, and they are responsible for logging in to the ICA e-Service through Singpass to submit the sponsorship application on the pregnant foreign national's behalf.

Fees for giving birth in Singapore

The costs involved are relatively modest at the application stage. A fee of S$45 applies at the point of submission for each application.

Should the application be approved, an additional S$60 is charged for the issuance of a Long-Term Visit Pass (LTVP). Applicants who also require a Multiple Journey Visa face an extra S$30 charge on top of that.

The guidelines make clear that all original documents must be produced, and that translated versions are only acceptable as supplements where the originals are in a language other than English.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng