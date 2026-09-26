Veteran actor Pa Peter Fatomilola opened up about the death of his colleague Taiwo Hassan Ogogo in a recent interview

Fatomilola revealed he did not know Ogogo's health struggles until the late actor's daughter publicly appealed for help

The veteran used the moment to urge people to speak up about illness early, saying help could come from unexpected places

Veteran Nollywood actor Pa Peter Fatomilola has broken his silence on the passing of fellow actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, sharing heartfelt words about their bond and expressing regret over not knowing about his colleague's health struggles sooner.

Fatomilola spoke during an interview on Africanlist, footage of which surfaced on Instagram on Friday, 25 September 2026.

Reactions as Pa Peter Fatomilola speaks about Taiwo Hassan Ogogo's death. Photo credit@ogogotaiwohassan/@peterfatomilola

Source: Instagram

Pa Peter Fatomilola on Taiwo Hassan Ogogo

The respected actor described Ogogo as someone he regarded as a son within the industry, remembering him as a genuinely kind person.

What weighed heavily on him, he said, was the fact that he only learned of Ogogo's deteriorating health when the late actor's daughter went public to appeal for assistance.

Pa Peter Fatomilola shares what he would have done for Ogogo. Photo credit@peterfatomilola

Source: Instagram

In his words:

"Taiwo Hassan Ogogo was my child in the industry, a very good man. It's a pity I didn't hear anything about his health until his daughter came out to ask for help. If I had known, and couldn't even help, I would have seek help from people wiser than me for him."

Fatomilola's message to the public

Beyond mourning his colleague, Fatomilola took the opportunity to send a direct message to people facing health challenges, urging them not to suffer in silence.

He stressed that seeking help early could make a significant difference, as one can never predict who might be in a position to offer meaningful support.

"People need to come out early before sickness gets worse cos you'll never know who can help," he added.

Here is the X video of the veteran actor speaking about his colleague:

What fans said about Peter Fatomilola

Fans responding to the interview shared their thoughts below:

@D_Realone_Shoot wrote:

"May Allah continue to rest his soul"

@Imokwuarthur reacted:

Sometimes people feel to try their best before coming out to ask for public support

Mcalways speaks about message from Ogogo's family

Legit.ng reported that skit maker Mcalways recounted a personal experience involving the late actor Ogogo’s sister, which took an unexpected and emotional turn.

According to Mcalways, he paid a visit to Ogogo’s sister and discovered during the visit that she was battling high blood pressure. Concerned about her condition, he accompanied her to the hospital for treatment. However, days after the visit, Ogogo’s sister called Mcalways with news about the actor’s health. The revelation reportedly left the skit maker shaken.

Source: Legit.ng