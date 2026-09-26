The ADC Presidential Campaign Council said the recently released appointments list is not the final composition of the council

Director of Strategic Communication Phrank Shaibu urged those yet to be named to remain patient, saying loyalty and sacrifice are not forgotten

The campaign said it plans to announce zonal and state structures, senior appointments, and ward-level organisation in the coming days

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council has told Nigerians and party members that the list of appointments released so far is only one step in building a broader national structure ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Phrank Shaibu, the Director of Strategic Communication for the council, said in a statement dated September 26, 2026, that consultations are ongoing and that additional roles will be announced as the campaign expands across the country.

Atiku’s team promises a people-focused plan to make life easier for Nigerians. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Original

A statement sighted by Legit.ng reteported that Atiku Abubakar was ratified as the ADC presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, following his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party earlier that month.

More names to be announced

Shaibu directed a message at party loyalists who had not yet seen their names on any list, asking them not to read their absence as a sign that their contributions had been overlooked.

"His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, remains deeply conscious of the sacrifices made by those who have stood with him over the years. Loyalty is remembered. Sacrifice is respected. Friendship is valued," Shaibu said.

"To those who may feel disappointed that their names have not appeared yet, we ask for patience and understanding. No one should believe that years of commitment and sacrifice have been forgotten."

The campaign said upcoming announcements would cover zonal and state structures, senior appointments, and layers of organisation reaching down to wards and polling units.

Policy focus across key sectors

Beyond appointments, Shaibu said the campaign is working to build a policy framework that will bring together professionals, experienced leaders and young Nigerians to address what the council described as interconnected national challenges.

The areas identified include the cost of living, food security and agriculture, security, energy and power, jobs and industrialisation, manufacturing and small businesses, education, healthcare, infrastructure, housing, public finance, governance, technology and innovation, social protection, natural resources, the environment and human capital development.

"Nigeria's challenges are interconnected and cannot be addressed in isolation. The objective is to ensure that every major national problem is matched with a serious, practical and implementable policy response capable of improving the everyday lives of Nigerians," Shaibu said.

He described the campaign as people-driven, drawing strength from Nigerians who want a country where life is more affordable, businesses can thrive and young people can find opportunity.

"There is room in this journey for every sincere hand willing to serve," he added.

El-Rufai's top ally dumps ADC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Bashir Sa'idu, a former Chief of Staff and Commissioner for Finance under ex-Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai, left the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and rejoined the All Progressives Congress (APC), pledging to mobilise his political base in support of Governor Uba Sani ahead of the 2027 elections.

Sa'idu made the announcement when Governor Uba Sani's Special Adviser on Domestic Affairs, Isa Lawal, visited him at his home. He was clear that the move was not a personal one, saying he had brought a substantial network of supporters along with him.

Source: Legit.ng