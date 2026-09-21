Denmark's working holiday programme is open to young citizens from 7 specific countries, offering them a chance to live and work in the Scandinavian nation

The permit allows holders to work for a limited number of months within a one-year period, with a holiday remaining the primary purpose of the stay

Denmark has made the agreements reciprocal, meaning young Danish citizens can also apply to live and work in the partner countries

Denmark has opened its working holiday programme to young citizens from seven countries, giving them a legal pathway to live and work in the Scandinavian country for an extended period.

The permit falls under a set of bilateral agreements Denmark has signed with each of these nations.

Denmark lists 7 countries whose citizens can apply for its Working Holiday visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Countries eligible for Denmark's Working Holiday Visa

According to Denmark's immigration authority, the working holiday visa is available to citizens of the following countries.

Argentina Australia Canada Chile Japan New Zealand South Korea

What Denmark's Working Holiday Visa Offers

The core idea behind the programme is cultural exchange. Denmark designed the agreements to give young people from partner countries an opportunity to experience Danish life and culture firsthand, with the broader goal of deepening mutual understanding between the nations involved.

The visa is not a standard work permit. The primary purpose of the stay must be leisure, and any employment taken up during the visit is meant only to help fund that holiday. Holders of the permit are allowed to work for a limited number of months within a 12-month period. They may also enrol in short educational courses during their stay.

One important restriction applies: the permit is generally a one-time opportunity. Citizens who have previously used a working holiday residence permit to stay in Denmark are not normally eligible to apply for another one.

Reciprocal Access for Danish Citizens

The arrangement works both ways. Young Danish citizens who wish to pursue a working holiday in any of the seven partner countries are entitled to do so under the same framework.

They are advised to contact the relevant embassy of the country they wish to visit in order to begin their application, as each partner country applies its own rules and procedures.

The working holiday scheme reflects a growing trend among countries seeking to attract young international visitors while offering their own youth meaningful opportunities abroad.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng