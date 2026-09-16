Olu Jacobs' estranged daughter-in-law broke her silence on his death with an emotional Instagram tribute on Wednesday, September 16, 2026

She shared a collage of throwback photos from her time with the family, including pictures taken when her daughter was born

Her heartfelt message reflected on the fragility of time and the conversations left unfinished

Olu Jacobs' estranged daughter-in-law has stepped forward to honour the memory of the legendary Nigerian actor, sharing a deeply personal tribute on Instagram on Wednesday, 17 September 2026.

The post featured a collage of throwback photographs capturing moments from when she was still part of the family, including pictures taken around the time her daughter was born. The images gave fans a rare glimpse into her bond with the late screen icon.

Reactions as Olu Jacobs' estranged daughter-in-law mourns veteran actor with throwback photos. Photo credit@olujacabs/@bessingdouglas

Source: Instagram

In her tribute, she reflected on how easily people take time for granted, putting off visits, phone calls, and important conversations with the people they love.

She wrote:

"We live as though we have an endless supply of it. We make plans for next year, next month, next week, as though tomorrow has already promised us its arrival. We say, 'I'll go next year.' 'I'll visit them soon.' 'I'll call when I have more time.' 'We'll do it someday.' But uncertainty is constantly laughing in our faces. The person you planned to see next year may not be here tomorrow. The trip you keep postponing may never happen. The conversation you thought you could have later, may become a conversation you can never have."

Fans continue to console Joke Silva over husband death. Photo credit@jokesilva

Source: Instagram

A final farewell to "Papi J"

Despite the complicated circumstances surrounding her estrangement from the family, her words carried no bitterness, only grief and gratitude. She urged people not to wait for the perfect moment to act on love.

"So take the trip. Make the call. Visit the people you love. Say what needs to be said. Do the thing you've been waiting for the 'right time' to do," she wrote, adding that the greatest illusion people live under is believing they have unlimited time.

She signed off with a tender farewell: "Rest Easy, Papi J. The time we had was splendid. And for that, I will always be grateful."

Here is the Instagram post made by the actor's estranged daughter-in-law:

Fans react to the tribute

Friends and followers flooded the comments section with condolences and words of support.

@leekasumba wrote:

"I'm so very sorry sis… May his soul rest in peace"

@tobi.neri shared:

"Thank you for giving me the chance to meet him and mama when he was alive. May God give you strength."

@dayacherri commented:

"My condolences luv, sending thoughts and prayers"

Joke Silva's old interview about husband resurfaces

Legit.ng reported that an old interview in which veteran actress Joke Silva spoke about her late husband, legendary actor Olu Jacobs, resurfaced following his passing.

In the emotional interview, Silva revealed that Jacobs had been battling Lewy body dementia, a degenerative brain disease, for several years. Her disclosure offered a glimpse into the health challenges the veteran actor faced during the later years of his life.

The clip, which was shared on Instagram on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, attracted emotional reactions from fans and admirers of the veteran couple.

Source: Legit.ng