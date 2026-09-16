A Nigerian woman living alone in the UK documented her journey to buying her first car, years after enduring freezing bus stop waits after 10-hour night shifts

She arrived in the UK as a student in 2021 and recalled sleeping at a bus stop at 3am in cold weather because no bus came after her shift ended

After weeks of research, she placed a special order for a Mazda 6E electric car, which was delivered directly to her home in the UK

A Nigerian woman living alone in the United Kingdom, has moved viewers online after sharing the emotional milestone of buying her first car, a moment she said she had been praying for since 2021.

In a vlog-style TikTok video, she opened with the words "Spend the day with me as a broke girl living alone in the UK," before revealing that the day's mission was to collect her first car.

Nigerian lady overjoyed as she acquires first car in UK. Photo credit: Oge/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

What followed was a deeply personal account of how far she had come since arriving in the country as a student four years ago.

From Bus Stop Nights to Her Own Car

The most striking part of her story was not the car itself but the memory she carried into the dealership.

She recalled working 10-hour night shifts in 2021 and finishing late to find no bus available, leaving her to wait at a bus stop at 3am in temperatures of around 5°C. It happened more than once.

"That particular day, I said, God Jesus, I'm going to get my car in this country. I don't know how, I don't know when, but it's going to happen," she said.

Those nights clearly stayed with her, and the car purchase was her way of closing that chapter.

After weeks of back-and-forth research, she settled on the Mazda 6E, a new electric model.

She had originally considered a panoramic roof option but changed course after seeing the Tesla-style roof on the Mazda 6E, which won her over completely.

She visited the dealership in person to confirm her decision, then placed an order because the car was not yet available in stock. It was delivered directly to her home.

Praying Over the Car and Hitting the Road

Once the car arrived, she prayed over it before charging it up and driving around with barely contained excitement.

She was candid about the learning curve too, joking that reversing, bay parking, and manoeuvring were humbling experiences she would address in a future video.

She also highlighted the car's minimalist interior as a key selling point, noting that she finds it overwhelming to drive cars with too many buttons. The Mazda 6E's clean, stripped-back cabin suited her perfectly.

See the post below:

Nigerian lady celebrates car milestone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian woman shared her achievement after purchasing her second vehicle in less than six months.

The lady identified as @yemiexlusive1 on TikTok posted a video of the white Toyota Camry being delivered to her.

Source: Legit.ng