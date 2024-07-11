Joke Silva has shared a video to mark her husband, Olu Jacobs's 82nd birthday on July 11th, 2024

In the clip, their old pictures were used to make a video collage as she prayed for him to live long and in good health

The actress was joined by many of her colleagues to celebtate the veteran and wish him well on his special day

Veteran Nollywood actor, Olu Jacob turned 82 on July 11th, 2024 and his wife of many years, Joke Silva celebrated him.

Legit.ng had reported that rumour was agog that the actor had passed on but his family later refuted the tale.

In the birthday post made by the wife, she shared some of his old pictures which were put in a collage. In one of the pictures, the veteran actress was heavily pregant as they both acted a scene on stage.

Joke Silva marks husband's birthday. Photo credit@_olujacob

Source: Instagram

Joke Silva prays for husband

In the caption of her post, she prayed that he will live long after first exclaminating that he had turned 82.

She also noted that her husband likes the coat sent to him as she thanked a man whom many assumed must have sent the gift to the old actor.

In the clip, the actor stated that he supports JBS Well Being Foundation Africa, a foundtion that caters for the well being of the elderly.

Recall that the family of the veteran actor marked his 80th birthday years ago amid pomp and pageantry.

Below is the vidoe:

How fans reacted to the vidoe posted by Joke Silva

Netizens joined the actress to celebrate her husband. Here are some of he comments below:

@nhn_couture:

"Happy birthday sir.. we love and celebrate you always."

@officialosas:

"Happy Birthday Legend! God bless you immensely.'

@chiomakpotha:

"A living legend! Happy birthday sir. We love you."

@kaffydance:

"Happy birthday PaPa ! A true legend."

@realomosexy:

"Happy birthday to a Legend, A father to the Industry, An Outstanding Actor, An Incredible Soul ."

@modupeoluwa154:

"Happy birthday uncle Olu. Love always @_olujacobs.

@mustiphasholagbade:

"Happy birthday to a living legend."

@luchi_tina:

"Happy birthday sur."

@jumsile_2023:

"Happy birthday sir."

Olu Jacobs' old romantic scene surfaces

Legit.ng also reported that Tunde Ednut shared a 47-year-old movie featuring Nollywood veteran Olu Jacobs.

The social media blogger shared a scene from an epic film showing Olu in a cosy sitting room setting with a white lady.

What interested many was the Nigerian accent Olu Jacobs used in delivering his lines.

Source: Legit.ng