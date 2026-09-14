Popular Nigerian content creator Papaya Ex broke down in tears after her YouTube movie 'Spotlight' was reportedly deleted by her manager

The film had accumulated 2.7 million views and over 10,000 comments before it was taken down, representing a major blow to the creator

Papaya Ex revealed she fasted for 30 days while working on the project, making the alleged deletion even more devastating

Nigerian content creator, Abike Rakeem, aka Papaya Ex, has gone viral after breaking down in an emotional video over the reported deletion of her YouTube movie, 'Spotlight', which had accumulated 2.7 million views and more than 10,000 comments before it disappeared from her channel.

The creator, known for her bold and often controversial online presence, shared the distressing news on Monday, 14 September 2026, alleging that the person managing her YouTube channel was responsible for wiping out the project entirely.

Reactions as Papaya Ex breaks down in tears as YouTube manager deletes movie with 2.7M views. Photo credit@papayaex

Source: Instagram

Papaya Ex on the deleted movie

Beyond the sheer numbers attached to the film, what made the revelation hit harder was the personal sacrifice Papaya Ex described pouring into the project. According to Papaya Ex, she spent 30 days fasting while working on 'Spotlight ' and was reportedly still fasting for a new project at the time the deletion occurred.

Fans pray for Papaya Ex after manager deleted her movie Photo credit@papayaex

Source: Instagram

In an extended, tearful rant, she made her frustration unmistakably clear:

"Nobody should tell me I should pray because I pray. You guys know I pray. I fasted for 30 good days, 30 good days. Right now I'm still fasting for this new project. I don't know what I want to do right now. I just want to disappear. I'm pained. These guys did this to me."

The content creator also walked viewers through her channel, pointing out the trailers and other uploads that were reportedly deleted alongside the main film, including content for another upcoming project.

Here is the Instagram video of the content creator crying about her movie below:

Fans react to Papaya X's cry

The post drew swift reactions from followers, many of whom questioned whether the deletion was truly accidental:

@chi_dera___:

"He obviously deleted it on purpose."

@zamani_oflife:

"You can handle your YouTube channel by yourself. You don't need anyone to manage it."

@officialzarah_:

"I feel her pain, I don't trust the manager cos how can you repeat same mistakes twice?"

@extra_ordinary_anita:

"Charge the person to court, you can't lose money to a mistake oh."

@ebony_abejeade:

"How does the man call it a mistake? You left almost 4 or 6 videos and went for that one. She literally emphasised don't do any mistake. It would be stupid to believe it was a mistake."

The incident has also reignited conversations about content ownership, creator-manager agreements, and the risks of granting third parties full administrative access to digital platforms.

Bobrisky shades Papaya Ex

Legit.ng reported that the popular Nigerian crossdresser threw shade at Instagram influencer Papaya Ex.

It is no longer news that the two public figures are sworn enemies, and Bobrisky wasted no time in laughing at Papaya’s outfit to a movie premiere.

Bob’s online shade at Papaya drew a series of interesting reactions from some of the crossdresser’s followers

Source: Legit.ng