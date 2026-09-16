The Azerbaijan Movement organised a solidarity walk through major streets in Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area of Lagos state

The walk drew party members, women leaders and youths mobilising ahead of the 2027 general elections

Movement coordinator Comrade Abayomi Omotayo also threw his support behind APC's House of Assembly candidate Adewale Temitope Adedeji

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ifako-Ijaiye, Lagos state - A political support group operating under the name Azerbaijan Movement marched through the streets of Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area in Lagos state on Saturday, September 12, rallying around 600 participants in a show of support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

As reported by The Punch, the procession began at Elliot and wound through several major streets in the local government area before ending at Nationwide. Participants included party members, women leaders and youths backing Tinubu's re-election bid as well as APC candidates seeking various elective offices in the area.

Members of the Azerbaijan Movement march through Ifako-Ijaiye, Lagos, in support of President Bola Tinubu and APC candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

2027 election: Coordinator explains walk's purpose

Speaking at the event, movement coordinator Comrade Abayomi Omotayo said the march was meant to show grassroots commitment to the APC's continued growth in Lagos state and across Nigeria. He described Tinubu as a leader whose policies were building the groundwork for long-term development, and called on Ifako-Ijaiye residents to back his second-term campaign in 2027.

Omotayo also directed attention to Adewale Temitope Adedeji, the APC's candidate for Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly election. He said Adedeji had delivered tangible improvements to the constituency through work in education, infrastructure and empowerment programmes, and argued that this record made him worthy of another term in the assembly.

2027 election: Call for unity across 6 wards

According to The Nation, the coordinator urged party members to stay united and ramp up their mobilisation efforts across all six wards in Ifako-Ijaiye, with the goal of securing victories for every APC candidate when elections take place in 2027.

The solidarity walk is part of a broader wave of grassroots activity by APC support groups in Lagos state as the 2027 election season draws closer.

View a tweet about the 'March for Tinubu' below:

Several supporters march in Lagos state to show support for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

Source: Original

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Source: Legit.ng