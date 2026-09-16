2027 Election: Dozens of Supporters March for Tinubu in Lagos, Photo Emerges
- The Azerbaijan Movement organised a solidarity walk through major streets in Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area of Lagos state
- The walk drew party members, women leaders and youths mobilising ahead of the 2027 general elections
- Movement coordinator Comrade Abayomi Omotayo also threw his support behind APC's House of Assembly candidate Adewale Temitope Adedeji
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Ifako-Ijaiye, Lagos state - A political support group operating under the name Azerbaijan Movement marched through the streets of Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area in Lagos state on Saturday, September 12, rallying around 600 participants in a show of support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.
As reported by The Punch, the procession began at Elliot and wound through several major streets in the local government area before ending at Nationwide. Participants included party members, women leaders and youths backing Tinubu's re-election bid as well as APC candidates seeking various elective offices in the area.
2027 election: Coordinator explains walk's purpose
Speaking at the event, movement coordinator Comrade Abayomi Omotayo said the march was meant to show grassroots commitment to the APC's continued growth in Lagos state and across Nigeria. He described Tinubu as a leader whose policies were building the groundwork for long-term development, and called on Ifako-Ijaiye residents to back his second-term campaign in 2027.
Omotayo also directed attention to Adewale Temitope Adedeji, the APC's candidate for Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly election. He said Adedeji had delivered tangible improvements to the constituency through work in education, infrastructure and empowerment programmes, and argued that this record made him worthy of another term in the assembly.
2027 election: Call for unity across 6 wards
According to The Nation, the coordinator urged party members to stay united and ramp up their mobilisation efforts across all six wards in Ifako-Ijaiye, with the goal of securing victories for every APC candidate when elections take place in 2027.
The solidarity walk is part of a broader wave of grassroots activity by APC support groups in Lagos state as the 2027 election season draws closer.
View a tweet about the 'March for Tinubu' below:
Read more on 2027 election
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- "2027 Not turn of south east": Umahi declares as Peter Obi releases bold statement
- 2027 election: VDM warns Nigerians about Goodluck Jonathan and PDP, “he is sponsored by Tinubu”
ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the ruling APC would likely win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.
It cited the opposition coalition but said the ruling APC has the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.