Nollywood actress Jemima Osunde announced the passing of her close friend Oluchi on Instagram on Friday, September 11, 2026

Jemima shared private chats showing how Oluchi consistently celebrated and encouraged her over two decades of friendship

The actress called Oluchi her 'Peace' and asked fans to pray for the deceased's family during what she described as a very deep loss

Nollywood actress Jemima Osunde has broken down publicly over the sudden death of her close friend, Oluchi, sharing a heartfelt tribute on Instagram on Friday, 11 September 2026.

In a deeply personal post, Jemima described Oluchi as "My Peace" and opened up about the void her passing has left behind. She did not disclose what caused her friend's death.

Reactions as Jemima Osunde breaks down as she mourns death of close friend. Photo credit@jemimaosunde

Source: Instagram

The actress recalled nearly two decades of friendship, describing Oluchi as someone who was always full of positivity and who never once caused conflict with anyone around her. According to Jemima, Oluchi had a rare quality: she loved loudly and without reservation.

"You loved me out loud! Oh so out loud and I couldn't be more grateful," she wrote, reflecting on the encouragement Oluchi poured into her life and many others.

Jemima Osunde's grief over lost friendship

The tribute took a particularly emotional turn as Jemima grappled with the reality that cherished moments she had taken for granted birthday messages, voice calls, and the simple joy of watching her friend thrive would never come again.

Jemima Osundeshares sad news about late friend. Photo credit@Jemimaosunde

Source: Instagram

"So I won't get those messages from you anymore? I won't get these birthday posts I look forward to every year? I won't hear your voice again?" she wrote.

Jemima also shared screenshots of private chats in which Oluchi had been celebrating and cheering her on, offering a glimpse into the warmth that defined their bond.

She ended her tribute with a prayer, asking fans to join her in seeking God's comfort for Oluchi's family and loved ones.

"Please help me pray for my friend. Pray for God to open his loving arms and welcome her home. Please pray for her family and loved ones. This is a very deep loss for us all," she wrote.

Here is the Instagram post made by the actress about her late friend below:

Fans and celebrities react to the news

Jemima's post drew an outpouring of condolences from fans and fellow public figures.

@anita_okoye wrote:

"I am so sorry for your loss! May her soul rest in the bosom of our Lord. Praying for God's strength and comfort for you, her friends and family. Amen."

@kehinde_blaze commented:

"I'm so sorry love may her soul rest in peace"

@fertile_couples_international said:

"Oh God, it's always the good ones, I don't even understand why! So sorry Jemima."

@o.yiza shared:

"May her soul rest in perfect peace and may the Holy Spirit comfort you my sweet Jem"

@_.busola._ wrote:

"May her soul rest in peace"

Singer Orezi loses dad

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Shoki singer Orezi has announced the sad demise of his father in a heartbreaking social media post.

Orezi shared how he felt his world had shattered before him over his father's death, as he called for prayers from fans.

Popular celebrities in the entertainment industry, as well as fans and followers, have flooded Orezi's page to console him.

Source: Legit.ng