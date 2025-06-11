Nigerian content creator Bukunmi Adeaga has just announced the shocking departure of one of her friends

The media personality went online to share the heartbreaking news with her loved ones and expressed her hurt

KieKie shared a lengthy post, where she wrote about the impact of her late friend, Aderopo, in her life

In a tragic turn of events, Nigerian media personality Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, widely known as KieKie, has just announced the death of her dear friend, Aderopo.

KieKie went online to share that she was informed of the heartbreaking incident on June 6, 2025, and that she will never recover from it

KieKie moves fans to tears as she mourns her late friend. Credit: @kie_kie

Source: Instagram

The media personality did not disclose how her friend passed away, but she stated that her departure had left a huge hole in her heart.

The mum-of-one's post has prompted friends and family to shower her with condolence messages as they help her through this difficult time.

KieKie wrote:

"SO THIS IS LIFE?! MY ADEPERO IS GONE!! 💔💔Ahhh!!! This is too hard for me! Adepero mi eleyi o te mi lorun o, but I hand everything over to our maker! Ahh! My rock of ages you’re the most High! 😩🙏🏽🙏🏽. Truly God knows best!!! I’m just unraveling that in this very moment!!! Because to me this doesn’t make any sense! You’ve been taken away from me! From us! Adepero mi 💔💔."

"ADEPERO this is tooo much for me, wayyyy tooo much. Seeing your RIP Images on friends and family’s page for 4 days now and I’ve been pinching myself! Ahhh! Adepero, June 6 2025 is the worst day of my entire life. All I wanted to do before going to bed at 11:46pm was to hear your sweet voice and I met your husband’s weakened voice as he told me “Kiekie your sister passed on this afternoon”.Ahhh! Modaran!!! 💔💔. I felt my heart tearing out of my chest. Mo rogo… 💔💔"

See the post below:

Fans, family condone with KieKie as she griefs late friend

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@the_olushola said:

"I’m so sorryyyy for your loss. May God give you and her family more than enough strength in such a time like this."

@_omo.oba_ said:

"May her soul rest in perfect peace🤍🕊️."

@iambisola said:

"So so sorry sis ❤️❤️❤️God rest her soul. She’s soaring with Angels 👼."

@officialtaiwoadeyemi said:

"What ???????????? Jesus !!!!!!!! How??????? We were still together in Ibadan. We played and laughed ! God !!!!! I’m so sorry Kiekie ! May God comfort you and her family! Omo !!!!!"

@_tennie_ said:

"Rest in Peace ❤️ will miss you so so much! Such a huge loss to us! God comfort us!"

@foodtray_by_maggie said:

"Didn't know how much I loved you till now that you're gone 💔 A very sweet soul ❤️. But who are we to question God.....You'll be forever loved and missed ❤️🕊️."

@themaryamgiwa said:

"My heart has been heavy since Monday 😢, may God comfort Wale and the kids."

@mc_titiminnaj said:

"This is so sad🥹May God comfort you and the entire family. And may her soul rest in perfect peace 🕊️."

