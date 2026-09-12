Ada Kris, who worked as Pete Edochie's personal assistant in the early 2000s, shared a throwback photo revealing how their relationship began

The actress admitted she repeatedly lost the legendary actor's personal belongings on set, sparking a surprising response from him

Ada Kris has since graduated from PA to manager, crediting the journey to one powerful lesson about integrity

Actress Ada Kris has pulled back the curtain on her early days working for Nollywood legend Pete Edochie, and the story is equal parts hilarious and heartwarming.

In a lengthy post shared alongside a throwback photo, Ada Kris revealed she served as Edochie's personal assistant in the early 2000s, a role she did not initially seek out.

Pete Edochie’s ex-PA makes fresh revelations about the actor’s real character. Credit: @peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Her biological father, who disapproved of the acting world and despised the word "actress," only allowed her near the film industry on one condition: that she work behind the scenes as a PA. She accepted the arrangement, secretly delighted to simply be around the film community she loved.

The Shirt, the Watch and a Teenage Nightmare

What made her post particularly entertaining was the story behind her outfit in the throwback photo. Ada Kris explained that she is wearing Edochie's oversized denim shirt and his oversized wristwatch in the picture, not as a fashion statement, but out of necessity.

After repeatedly misplacing the actor's personal items on set, her father eventually heard about the incidents and issued a standing order: his best friend's belongings were safer worn on Ada's body than left in her care.

"I was so embarrassed in those bogus shirts," she admitted, "but any terms and conditions that will keep me near 'ndi film' I was ready to obey."

One particular incident stood out. After a shoot, Edochie got into his Mercedes-Benz to drive home, and Ada had no idea where she had left his shirt. She wrote that she wanted the ground to swallow her whole, terrified not of the actor's reaction but of her father finding out.

Pete Edochie's Quiet Kindness

What strikes Ada Kris most, looking back, is how Edochie handled her carelessness. Despite losing numerous personal items over the years, the veteran actor never raised his voice at her beyond what was necessary and never reported her mishaps to her father.

Pete Edochie’s former PA reveals the man behind the legendary Nollywood persona. Credit: @peteedochie

Source: Instagram

"As a child, I didn't get the memo, but as an adult, I appreciate him more," she wrote.

That quiet grace, she says, made a lasting impression. More than 20 years after those early PA days, Ada Kris is now Edochie's manager, trusted with funds running into thousands of dollars.

She used the post to reflect on how her teenage integrity, even in small things like never stealing despite handling cash, laid the foundation for where she stands today.

"Integrity pays," she concluded, signing off on a tribute that is as much a lesson in character as it is a warm portrait of one of Nigeria's most beloved actors, who is approaching his 80th birthday.

See the viral Instagram post below:

Pete Edochie and Ooni of Ife's greetings

Legit.ng reported that an old video of veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie greeting the Ooni of Ife resurfaced online on Monday, September 7, 2026, sparking fresh debate among Nigerians.

In the viral clip, Edochie was seen exchanging a warm handshake with the monarch before tapping his chest instead of bowing or prostrating.

The actor’s manner of greeting the Ooni quickly drew mixed reactions online, with social media users divided over royal protocol and the place of Igbo traditional customs when interacting with monarchs from other cultures.

Source: Legit.ng