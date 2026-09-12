The UK government has updated its border control rules, listing 7 non-EU countries whose citizens can use automatic eGates on arrival

Citizens from Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, and the United States are among those eligible for fast-track access

Two specific requirements apply to all eGate users, regardless of nationality or passport type, before they can pass through

The UK government has highlighted two physical requirements that travellers from seven fast-tracked countries must satisfy before they can use automatic eGates at British border control.

Foreigners from outside the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein are ordinarily required to have their passport and visa checked at the border and to state the purpose of their visit. However, citizens of a select group of countries are permitted to bypass that process by using UK/EEA immigration lanes and eGates.

UK publishes requirements that eGates-qualified countries must follow before arrival. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

7 countries eligible for UK eGate access

The seven countries whose nationals qualify for eGate entry are

Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, and The United States.

To be eligible, a traveller must hold a biometric passport, carry a valid digital immigration status or digital exemption record where required, and be at least eight years old.

Beyond those general conditions, the government has set two additional requirements that apply specifically to eGate use:

The traveller must be at least 120 centimetres (3 feet 11 inches) tall to pass through the automated gates. Anyone aged between 8 and 17 must be accompanied by an adult.

What happens at the UK border

For travellers who do not meet the eGate criteria, the standard process remains in place: passports and visas are checked manually by a border officer, and visitors are asked to explain the purpose of their trip to the United Kingdom.

The height requirement of 120 centimetres is a technical threshold tied to how the biometric scanning equipment at eGates functions, ensuring the automated system can correctly read a traveller's facial features. The requirement for minors to be accompanied is a safeguarding measure rather than a reflection of eligibility.

People from other African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya, are not on the eligible list and must continue going through the standard manual border control process when arriving in the United Kingdom.

In a similar report, Legit.ng earlier published that the UK government mentioned four reasons why distance learning students can visit the country during their programme.

UK eTA: Countries that qualify for entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK listed 82 nationalities whose citizens can enter Britain with an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) instead of a visa. The ETA covers short visits of up to six months to the UK, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man.

But for most African travellers, the new scheme offers no relief: only Mauritius and Seychelles made the list, while Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa were left out. This means many Africans must still face the traditional UK visa process before travelling.

Source: Legit.ng