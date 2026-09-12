X’s new rewards programme shifts Nigerian creators from recycled virality towards original content, analysis and distinctive perspectives

Eligibility remains demanding, requiring 500 verified followers, 500,000 qualified impressions and an active Premium subscription

With most African creators earning under $100 monthly, X offers another revenue stream but cannot replace sponsorships and other income

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Three days into X’s new creator rewards system, the changes are already exposing a major divide in Nigeria’s creator economy: those who have built audiences through original work and those who depend largely on recycled content and controversy.

Elon Musk’s social media platform began rolling out its Original Content Rewards programme on September 8, 2026, replacing the former Creator Revenue Sharing scheme.

What Nigerians must know about Elon Musk's new X creator rules. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The transition represents more than a change of name. It redefines the type of content X is prepared to reward and could force thousands of Nigerian creators to rethink how they attract attention and make money online, according to a BusinessDay report.

X shifts focus from reactions to originality

Under the new programme, eligible creators receive payments based on qualified impressions generated by original content.

A qualified impression is a unique view from an X Premium subscriber on the Home Timeline, with at least half of the post visible. Repeated views from the same account, promoted impressions, and artificially generated traffic do not count.

Original content can include posts, articles, videos, photographs, illustrations, analysis and commentary that reflect a creator’s voice, knowledge or perspective.

Creators may still react to news or cultural events. However, the reaction must provide meaningful analysis, fresh context or a distinctive viewpoint. Copying posts, downloading and reuploading other people’s videos, making minor alterations or compiling material without significant added value will not qualify.

What the change means for Nigerians

X has become a powerful arena for Nigerian conversations about politics, business, football, entertainment and breaking news. A single event can propel an account into national prominence within hours.

Much of that ecosystem, however, has been driven by speed: reposting a development, attaching a provocative comment and jumping to the next trending topic. Under the new system, simply being early may no longer be enough.

The change could favour journalists who contribute original reporting, technology creators who explain global developments through a Nigerian lens and financial analysts who help audiences understand markets.

Culture writers, educators, comedians and visual storytellers may also benefit if they consistently produce work that audiences cannot easily find elsewhere.

The eligibility hurdle remains high

Originality alone does not guarantee admission or payment.

Applicants must be at least 18, live in an eligible country, maintain an account in good standing and hold an active Premium, Premium+ or Premium Business subscription.

They must also have at least 500 verified followers and generate 500,000 Home Timeline impressions from verified users during the preceding 90 days. Nigeria is among the supported countries.

X reviews applications, meaning that meeting the published thresholds does not automatically secure acceptance.

For Nigerians admitted into the programme, payments are processed every two weeks, subject to a minimum payout of $30. Non-US creators must connect a Stripe payout account and complete identity verification.

Monetisation remains a difficult battle

The stricter requirements arrive amid persistent income challenges for African creators.

BusinessDay reported that six in 10 creators on the continent earn less than $100 monthly. Although Africa’s creator economy was valued at approximately $3 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach $17.8 billion by 2030, brand sponsorships remain the leading primary income source, cited by 28.3 per cent of creators.

How Nigerians can benefit from Elon Musk's new X creator rules Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

X’s programme is therefore unlikely to replace sponsorships, subscriptions, product sales and other income streams. It may nevertheless offer disciplined Nigerian creators another route to revenue.

The clearest lesson is simple: attention still matters, but borrowed attention may no longer pay. Creators who combine reach with originality, credibility and a recognisable voice now have the strongest chance of turning influence into income.

New Platform Twitter.now

Legit.ng earlier reported that Twitter’s iconic identity is at the centre of a fresh technology and trademark battle after Operation Bluebird, a Virginia-based startup, launched a new social media platform called Twitter.now.

The company, founded by former Twitter general counsel Stephen Coates and his colleagues, is attempting to revive the name and branding associated with the original Twitter, which was acquired by Elon Musk in 2022 and subsequently renamed X.

Source: Legit.ng