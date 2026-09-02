Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwor sparked debate after speaking about how wealthy parents raise their children

The actress shared her thoughts during a Babs TV interview on August 30, warning that shielding children from struggle has consequences

Her comments drew mixed reactions online, with many Nigerians weighing in on parenting, wealth, and responsibility

Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwor has stirred conversation online after sharing her candid thoughts on parenting, wealth, and the hidden dangers of giving children too comfortable a life.

During an appearance on Babs TV with content creator Femi Babs on August 30, the actress argued that well-meaning parents, especially those from affluent backgrounds, may be setting their children up to fail by trying to protect them from every difficulty.

Patience Ozokwor Shares Candid Parenting Advice, Explains Why Too Much Comfort Can Hurt Children. Credit: patienceozokwo

Source: Instagram

Ozokwor said:

"The fastest way to ruin a child's life is to say you don't want them to suffer the way you did. I'm not saying allow them to suffer. What I'm saying is allow them to struggle. Go through the process."

Why Struggle Matters More Than Comfort

The actress pointed out that children raised in wealth often have no concept of what it cost their parents to build what they have. Without that understanding, she argued, they risk growing up unable to manage or appreciate what they inherit.

She added:

"When they don't struggle, can you imagine you have, like, 20 houses? You have in Enugu, you have in Abuja, you have in Lagos. Your children will just be struggling, 'Which one belongs to me?' They don't know how you struggled to get those things."

Ozokwor was careful to draw a clear line between deliberately making a child suffer and allowing them to face manageable challenges. Her position is that exposure to difficulty, in measured doses, builds the kind of resilience and appreciation that comfort alone cannot teach.

Patience Ozokwor Sparks Debate With Advice to Wealthy Parents on Raising Children. Credit: Patienceozokwo

Source: Instagram

Fans React to Patience Ozokwor's Parenting Advice

Her remarks quickly found their way onto social media, where opinions were divided. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@emmydammy3 wrote:

"😂😂😂 talking rubbish with confidence like say u no go die lol, just write your will and go and rest"

@@wasiu70 said:

"The first day my dad said, “This is my house, not yours,” something changed in me. Since then, I’ve made up my mind as an omo okunrin, I’ve got to work hard and build something of my own. 💯🦅"

@doshmanhere commented:

"I dont think is true like that."

@Iamkhozi11 reacted:

"This woman just too wise for real"

@Akinmoyede4872 shared:

"Bitter truth, make he go work for his own money too"

Watch Patience Ozokwor's advice below:

Patience Ozokwor Recounts Early Earnings in Acting Career

Legit.ng reported on the veteran actress Patience Ozokwor's early earnings in Nollywood, revealing her initial payment of ₦2,000 for her first movie role. Her journey from modest financial beginnings to becoming a celebrated icon in Nigerian cinema shows the challenges many actors faced in the industry's formative years.

Perhaps this shaped her perceptions and her advice on the right way for wealthy parents to raise their children to prepare them for the future.

Source: Legit.ng