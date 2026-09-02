Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno opened up about his humble beginnings as a street food seller before entering politics

The governor claimed that ExxonMobil staff were among his loyal customers when he ran the akara burger business

His claim that he earned N10 million a month from the business has sparked a wave of sceptical reactions online

Akwa Ibom State Governor Pastor Umo Eno is trending online after a video surfaced of him describing how he once built a small food business from scratch, long before his career in public service.

In the footage shared on X on Wednesday, 2 September 2026, Eno told a gathering that he once sold akara and bread, creatively packaging them together in a way that resembled a burger.

Reactions as Governor Umo Eno claims he made millions monthly selling akara and bread. Photo credit@pastroumeno

Source: Instagram

According to the governor, workers heading to their offices would stop by to buy the combination, and ExxonMobil staff were among his regulars.

He said that after establishing the akara burger trade, he expanded by setting up a coffee shop, with customers pairing his food with coffee on their morning commutes.

Umo Eno's N10 million claim

The most eyebrow-raising part of his account was the figure the governor attached to the venture. Eno claimed he was pulling in at least N10 million a month from the business.

Governor Umo Eno encourages people about business shares experience. Photo credit@pastorumoeno

Source: Instagram

In his words:

"I started selling Akara and bread. Back then, I was doing Akara Burger — we opened the bread and put Akara inside for you. I made not less than ₦10 million in a month."

The video quickly spread across social media, and Nigerians did not hold back with their opinions.

Here is the X recording of the governor speaking about his humble beginning in business that got fans talking:

Nigerians react to the Governor's story

@wonboss123 questioned whether the governor believed his audience was naive enough to accept such claims without scrutiny, writing:

"This man think say na only Yariba people Dey social media. Cause he know those once are daft and accept anything, that comes from APC."

@flourish007 was equally unconvinced, drawing comparisons to other politicians with similar rags-to-riches tales:

"Another audio. One man sold goat to become a billionaire. Another sold akara and bread to make 10m in just days. You have to be a fool to believe these clueless fools."

@lovelyndavis21 took a more sarcastic route:

"My dad made 20 million in a week from his akara business."

@Iameasysam raised a practical question, wondering why anyone would walk away from such a lucrative venture:

"Are you saying you left a business that earned you N10 million monthly back then? Considering the value of money back then, I wonder how much you would be earning today if you're still in business. I advise you to introduce ur children to business sir."

@Ogachair12 connected the story to the state of Akwa Ibom under his watch:

"See, waiting mature Man dey Display just to prove Remi's point so Shameful. Now I see why your citizens dey leave your state to go do house help or Akpan open gate."

@Neddyum questioned the plausibility of the figures given the economic realities of that era:

"How many Nigerians in those days could boast of 100k talk more of an akara seller? When they talk down on gen z, you'd think they are better humans. Disgusting!"

Governor Eno declares a public holiday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom announced that Tuesday, September 23, 2025, would be a work-free day in the state.

According to the commissioner for information in the state, Aniekan Umanah, the holiday was in celebration of the 38th anniversary of the state's creation. The commissioner further explained that government offices and public institutions would observe the public holiday.

Source: Legit.ng