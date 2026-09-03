The Federal Civil Service Commission has closed accreditation for officers on Salary Grade Levels 14, 15 and 16 seeking promotion

Eligible candidates was asked to complete their accreditation online between Friday, August 14 and Friday, August 28, 2026

The Commission warned that officers who miss the deadline will have to wait until 2027, as no extension will be granted

The Federal Civil Service Commission has closed accreditation for the 2026 Directorate Level Promotion Examination, covering officers on Salary Grade Levels 14, 15, and 16, with a firm deadline of Friday, August 28, 2026.

The Commission said the accreditation window opened on Friday, August 14, 2026, giving eligible candidates a two-week period to complete the process.

Federal Civil Service Commission enforces accreditation for the 2026 Directorate Level Promotion Examination. Photo credit: AbelEnitan/Facebook

Source: Twitter

Officers are required to log on to the Federal Civil Service Commission's promotion portal at the web address provided in the circular issued by the Commission.

According to FCSC, log-in details will be sent directly to each candidate's registered email address to allow access to the accreditation portal. The Commission urged all eligible officers to complete the process within the stipulated period.

Important message from FG

In a pointed advisory directed at candidates, the Commission made clear that the August 28 deadline will not be shifted under any circumstances.

"For the avoidance of doubt, candidates who fail to complete their accreditation within the period allocated for the exercise should plan to re-present themselves next year 2027, because the Commission will not extend the time allocated for the exercise," the circular read.

The warning signals a stricter approach to compliance this year, with no provision for late submissions or appeals from officers who miss the window.

Officers sitting for the Directorate Level Promotion Examination are those at the senior end of the federal civil service hierarchy. Grade Level 14 to 16 positions typically cover directors and equivalent roles, and promotion at this tier requires candidates to pass a formal examination administered by the Commission.

Level 10 and 15 salary scale for Nigerian civil service workers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS) organises federal civil servants into 17 grade levels, with pay determined by qualifications, years of service, and seniority.

Following the new minimum wage signed by President Bola Tinubu's administration, the salary figures attached to each grade level have been revised upward across the entire public service.

Source: Legit.ng