An X user identified as Sir Dickson coordinated a fundraiser for Felix_the_SUG, a Nigerian graduate who was publicly mocked online after his photo went viral

A screenshot shared by Sir Dickson showed that the total donations received by Felix had climbed to N14,179,421.84

Sir Dickson announced that a financial investment expert would guide Felix on how to manage and grow the funds raised on his behalf

Sir Dickson, an X user who spearheaded a fundraising effort for a mocked Nigerian graduate, has taken to social media to express his gratitude to everyone who contributed, revealing that the total amount raised has reached over N14 million.

In his post, Sir Dickson shared a screenshot showing Felix's account balance standing at N14,179,421.84, a figure that captured the scale of generosity that followed what had initially begun as a wave of public humiliation directed at the young graduate.

Nigerians donate N14 million for viral final year student. Photo credit: @Felix_the_SUG/X.

Source: Twitter

From Mockery to Millions

Felix, who goes by the handle @Felix_the_SUG on X, first became a subject of online ridicule after a user named Vector_olal posted a photo of him holding his final year project paperwork with a caption designed to invite mockery rather than applause.

The image spread rapidly, drawing negative comments from many users who appeared to find humour in his situation.

Felix responded with honesty, explaining that he had not graduated alongside his History Department classmates in 2023 and pushing back against any suggestion that the delay was a result of laziness or a lack of seriousness.

"You can laugh at the picture, but you don't know the story behind it. I didn't graduate with my set in the History Department in 2023 not because I was lazy or unserious, but u chose to make mockery of me. You're laughing at someone who fell behind but refused to give up," he wrote.

His candid response resonated deeply online, prompting a wave of sympathy and generosity from Nigerians who began sending him money.

An earlier update had shown his balance at N4,080,399.59, with donations continuing to pour in at the time.

Sir Dickson's Message of Gratitude

Following the full tally, Sir Dickson posted a heartfelt message acknowledging everyone who played a part in transforming the narrative around Felix's story.

"I just want to thank everyone for your kindnesses and the trust. What began as a mockery turned out to be a miracle. Thank you for your eternal show of support. Together we raised the sum of N14m for him. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you," he wrote.

Sir Dickson also announced that a financial expert would step in to provide Felix with financial guidance, helping him invest the funds wisely so that the money would serve him long into the future.

See the post below:

Viral final year student displays his account balance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Felix_the_SUG, a Nigerian university student received over N4 million from Nigerians after he was publicly mocked on X over photos of him holding his final year project paperwork.

Felix became the target of online mockery after photos of him holding his final year project paperwork surfaced on X.

Source: Legit.ng