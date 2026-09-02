The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office outlined the entry rules British passport holders must meet before flying to Nigeria

Travellers without a valid travel document or those carrying a passport reported as lost or stolen face automatic denial at the Nigerian border

Nigeria has also scrapped visa on arrival, meaning all visa applications must now be completed online before departure

British nationals planning a trip to Nigeria risk being turned away at the border if they arrive without meeting two specific entry conditions, according to guidance published by the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

The FCDO, which sets out travel advice for British citizens holding a full British passport, has highlighted the passport and visa rules that Nigerian authorities enforce at entry points.

FCDO lists possible reasons travellers could be refused entry to Nigeria. Photo credit: Harrison Flagpoles, Premium Times, Wikipedia.

Source: UGC

Invalid Travel Documents Lead to Automatic Denial

The first reason a traveller from the UK could be refused entry is arriving with an invalid travel document.

Nigerian authorities require that a British passport carry an expiry date of at least six months beyond the date of arrival.

Any traveller who presents a passport that falls short of this threshold, or one that has been reported lost or stolen, will be denied entry outright.

The second reason ties directly to visa status. British citizens must hold a valid visa before boarding their flight to Nigeria.

Travellers who arrive without one and are not holders of a valid Nigerian residence permit, such as a CERPAC or Green Card, will not be allowed in.

Visa on Arrival No Longer Available in Nigeria

A significant change that catches many travellers off guard is that Nigeria no longer offers a visa on arrival.

All applications must now be submitted through the Nigerian Immigration Services online portal before travel begins.

Turning up at a Nigerian airport and expecting to obtain a visa at the border is no longer an option.

Beyond the passport and visa requirements, the FCDO notes several additional conditions travellers must be aware of.

A yellow fever vaccination certificate is compulsory for entry, though infants aged eight months or younger and adults aged 61 or older are exempt from this rule.

Travellers must also complete an online Nigeria Health Declaration Form prior to arrival, a requirement that applies even to transit passengers passing through Nigerian airports.

Nigerian authorities have also introduced a system for completing landing and departure cards online before entry or exit, and travellers may be asked to present these at the airport or other border crossings.

On the customs front, strict rules govern what can be brought into or taken out of the country. Items including beer, soft drinks, mineral water, sparkling wine, fruits, vegetables, cereals, eggs, textile fabrics, jewellery, and precious metals are all prohibited imports. Exporting African art, particularly antiques, without written authorisation from the Department of Antiquities is equally forbidden.

Travellers who are unsure how any of these requirements apply to their specific situation are advised to contact the Nigeria High Commission in the UK directly before making travel arrangements.

UK lists conditions for health and care worker visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government published the eligibility conditions foreigners must meet to qualify for a Health and Care Worker visa in 2026.

Applicants must secure a confirmed job offer and obtain a certificate of sponsorship before submitting their visa application.

Source: Legit.ng