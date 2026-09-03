Dino Melaye has been linked to several luxury cars, including Rolls-Royce, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bentley and Mercedes-Benz models

Some of these cars were photographed in his garage, while others have only been reported or publicly displayed

The story focuses on the vehicles with the strongest evidence of being part of his collection

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Former Kogi West Senator Dino Melaye is well known for his love of luxury and exotic automobiles. s



Source: UGC

Here are eight notable vehicles documented as part of his collection, alongside rough 2026 value estimates. The estimates are based on current market references and should not be interpreted as the actual purchase prices of Melaye’s specific vehicles.

1. Ferrari California — estimated ₦120m–₦180m

A Ferrari California was among the cars photographed in Melaye’s garage. The convertible grand tourer combines a retractable hardtop with Ferrari’s performance-focused engineering.

Current international market data puts used California models broadly around $74,000 and above, with recent sales commonly around $80,000–$114,000; after conversion, shipping, duties and Nigerian-market premiums, a reasonable local estimate is roughly ₦120 million to ₦180 million.



Source: UGC

2. Lamborghini Gallardo — estimated ₦150m–₦230m

The Lamborghini Gallardo is another exotic car that appeared in photographs of Melaye’s collection. The model is powered by a 5.2-litre V10 in later versions and remains popular among collectors.

Current market data puts typical Gallardo values around $100,000–$170,000, supporting an estimated Nigerian value of about ₦150 million to ₦230 million, depending on condition and specification.



Source: UGC

3. McLaren MP4-12C — estimated ₦85m–₦120m

Melaye’s garage has also been associated with the McLaren MP4-12C, an early modern production model from the British supercar maker. Current Nigerian pricing references put a 2012 example at about ₦86 million, while a 2014 model is estimated at roughly ₦107 million.

4. Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupé — estimated ₦300m–₦500m

The Phantom Drophead Coupé is the convertible member of Rolls-Royce’s Phantom family and was one of the most expensive cars in the marque’s range before production ended. Current references place examples at several hundred million naira, with a 2017 model recently listed around ₦340 million.



Source: UGC

5. Rolls-Royce Phantom — estimated ₦200m–₦550m

At least one Rolls-Royce Phantom was also visible among the vehicles associated with Melaye’s garage. Prices vary considerably by year and specification: current Nigerian listings show older examples around ₦200 million–₦250 million, while newer models can exceed ₦500 million.

6. Bentley Mulsanne — estimated ₦130m–₦250m

The Bentley Mulsanne, a flagship British luxury saloon, was another vehicle photographed in Melaye’s collection. Current market references place Nigerian examples at roughly ₦65 million to ₦285 million, with an average around ₦175 million.

7. Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon Limousine — estimated ₦450m–₦650m

Melaye has also been linked to a heavily customised, armoured Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon limousine. The vehicle features an extended body and luxury/security equipment.

A comparable armoured G63 limousine was previously priced at about $1.18 million before taxes and destination charges, making a 2026 Nigerian estimate of ₦450 million–₦650 million plausible.

Inside Dino Melaye’s Multi-Million-Naira Garage: 8 Luxury Cars You Should See

Source: UGC

8. Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 6-Wheel Truck — estimated ₦80m–₦120m

In January 2021, Melaye displayed a new black six-wheel Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD. The customised heavy-duty pickup features six large off-road tyres and four-wheel drive.

A standard Silverado 3500HD currently has Nigerian reference prices around ₦61 million–₦83 million, so the heavily customised six-wheel version could reasonably be estimated at ₦80 million–₦120 million today.

Inside Dino Melaye’s Multi-Million-Naira Garage: 8 Luxury Cars You Should See

Source: UGC

Note: These figures are estimates based on current comparable prices, not verified valuations of Melaye's individual vehicles.

Source: Legit.ng