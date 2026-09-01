Femi Adebayo shared plans for a Seven Doors sequel during an interview on VJ Adams Live, aired on August 31, 2026

The actor said he rewatches his own films and reads audience comments before producing follow-ups to improve on the original

Seven Doors won six awards across the AMVCA and BON Awards in 2025, including Best Series and Best Lead Actor and Actress

Femi Adebayo is not done with Seven Doors. The Nollywood actor and filmmaker has confirmed he is developing a sequel to his acclaimed six-part miniseries, following its strong performance at major industry awards.

Femi Adebayo made the announcement during an appearance on VJ Adams Live, which aired on YouTube on August 31, 2026.

Nollywood filmmaker Femi Adebayo plans ‘Seven Doors’ sequel following multiple award wins. Photo: femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

The actor was discussing his creative process when he let slip that a follow-up to Seven Doors is already in the pipeline.

The filmmaker explained that he makes it a habit to revisit his previous work before starting new projects, a method he has applied to several of his past productions.

"I watch my movies after they've been released, especially when I want to produce another one. For instance, before I produced the sequel to 'Jagun Jagun', I watched the original, same as 'Ageshinkole'. Now I'm planning to do a sequel to 'Seven Doors', so I keep watching the original to do better," he said.

Beyond rewatching his films, Femi Adebayo said audience feedback plays a key role in shaping what comes next.

He added:

"I also go to read people's comments, good or bad, on my movies because it helps me decide what to do better."

Femi Adebayo continues ‘Seven Doors’ story as award-winning Nollywood series gets sequel plans. Photo: femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

Femi Adebayo's Seven Doors awards success

Seven Doors was released in December 2024 and quickly established itself as one of the more celebrated Nollywood productions of that cycle.

The miniseries earned nominations and wins at two of the industry's most prestigious ceremonies.

At the 2025 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards, the series claimed the Best Lead Actress and Best Lead Actor categories.

The same year, it swept four awards at the Best of Nollywood Awards, taking home Best Production Design, Best Special Effect, Best Series, and Best Cinematography.

With six wins across both events and a sequel now confirmed, Adebayo appears set on building Seven Doors into one of his signature franchises, much like Jagun Jagun before it.

Watch Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo announce his plans for the Seven Doors sequel in the interview below:

Femi Adebayo mourns Ogogo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo broke down in tears while paying tribute to veteran actor Ogogo, who died on August 23, 2026, after battling cancer.

Speaking at the premiere of King Kosoko, a film featuring Ogogo and produced by Femi’s brother, Adebayo Tijani, Femi described the late actor as a great man who fought hard against his illness and praised his family for supporting his treatment.

Overcome with grief during his speech, Femi paused to compose himself before continuing and later urged fans to watch King Kosoko, noting that the producers and investors had committed significant resources to the project.

Source: Legit.ng