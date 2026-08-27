An 8-year-old Hausa boy showed up at Taiwo Hassan Ogogo's Fidau prayer, refusing to leave when the ceremony began

The boy, a regular visitor to Ogogo's home during festive gatherings, thought he was attending one of the actor's usual celebrations

The head cleric's response to the child moved many who witnessed the emotional moment in Ilaro

A touching moment unfolded at the Fidau prayer held for late Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, when an 8-year-old Hausa boy walked in and refused to leave.

The child arrived at the solemn Islamic gathering apparently unaware of its significance. According to those present, he believed he had come to greet "Mallam", his name for Ogogo, assuming it was one of the actor's usual festive occasions at his Ilaro home.

Emotional moment Ogogo's young fan walked into fidau prayer to ask for late actor. Photo credit@ogogohassan

Source: Instagram

A neighbour who was at the event confirmed that the boy was no stranger to the property, as he regularly visited Ogogo during celebrations and holiday gatherings.

When the Fidau prayer commenced and the boy showed no intention of leaving, the head cleric took notice and asked where he had come from. His innocent response left the room deeply moved.

Cleric's warm response to Ogogo's fan

Rather than turn the child away, the head cleric chose a different path entirely. He offered the boy ₦1,000 and arranged for a chair to be brought so he could sit comfortably among the mourners.

Fans attend Ogogo's fidau prayer, video surfaces. Photo credit@ogogohassan

Source: Instagram

The gesture was widely praised as a reflection of the warmth and community spirit that Ogogo himself was known to embody.

The moment spoke volumes about the kind of man Ogogo was, someone whose kindness extended beyond family and friends to include even the youngest and most unexpected faces in his neighbourhood.

Taiwo Hassan passed away on Sunday, 23 August 2026, after a brief illness linked to cancer. In line with Islamic tradition, he was buried on the same day.

Here is the X video of the little boy asking for Ogogo below:

Fans react to the story online

The story quickly spread across social media, drawing an outpouring of emotion and admiration from Nigerians who were touched by the boy's loyalty and the cleric's compassion.

@AdedejiAdam1 wrote:

"That show that man is nice to everyone even the kid."

@globaltrendhq reacted:

"Little man treated a solemn Fidau prayer like an open-house VIP event because he's used to chilling at Ogogo's house every holiday. Absolute legend."

@globaltrendhq also added:

"That head cleric giving him a chair and cash instead of chasing him away shows real class. Beautiful moment of community warmth in Ilaro."

Ogogo's old video about Yinka Quadri resurfaces

Legit.ng had reported that an old interview of the late veteran actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, speaking about his close friendship with fellow actor Yinka Quadri resurfaced online following his death.

Ogogo, who reportedly died on Sunday, August 23, 2026, after a short battle with cancer, had previously opened up about the special bond he shared with Yinka Quadri. In the resurfaced interview, the actor described Quadri as the person he loved the most, highlighting the depth of their longstanding friendship.

The clip gained renewed attention amid a viral video showing Yinka Quadri visibly emotional after seeing the body of his late friend.

Source: Legit.ng