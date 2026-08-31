The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security has published a five-year Golden Residency for outstanding high school students

The programme allows recipients and their families to live, work, study and invest in the UAE without needing a sponsor

The ICP has listed two conditions that high school students must meet to qualify for the special long-term residency permit

The United Arab Emirates has opened its Golden Residency programme to outstanding secondary school students, offering qualifying individuals a five-year residency permit that requires no sponsor and renews automatically.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), which oversees the programme, described the Golden Residency as one of its flagship initiatives, designed to attract talented individuals and support the UAE's long-term economic and professional growth.

UAE reveals a special residency permit for outstanding secondary school students. Photo Credit: Antonio Masiello

Source: Getty Images

Under the scheme, recipients and their families are permitted to live, work, study and invest in the UAE for the full duration of the residency, giving them long-term stability in the country.

UAE Golden Residency: What high school students need

The ICP set out two conditions that outstanding high school students must satisfy to be considered for the five-year residency:

1. A recommendation letter from the Ministry of Education.

2. Proof of academic excellence, with a score of 95% or above.

The authority also noted that applicants must present excellence certificates alongside recommendation letters from their school or university as part of the supporting documentation.

About the UAE Golden Residency

The Golden Residency is available to a range of eligible categories beyond students, with residency periods of either five or ten years depending on the applicant's profile.

The programme is structured to allow holders to remain in the UAE long-term without relying on an employer or individual to sponsor their stay, a significant departure from the standard UAE residency model.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UAE had announced a special residence permit for outstanding university graduates and outlined two conditions.

UAE releases work permit costs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE had shared its work permit costs based on company classification.

According to the announced framework, work permit costs fall between AED 250 and AED 3,450.

The figure a company pays is not fixed but is tied directly to its classification, which is assigned as either A, B, or C.

Source: Legit.ng