An Islamic cleric who spoke at Taiwo Hassan Ogogo's funeral in Ilaro, Ogun state, revealed the actor's quiet acts of generosity before his death

The cleric disclosed that Ogogo wired ₦25 million to an Islamic cleric while battling illness, earmarked for his father's house renovation

The actor reportedly held back from seeking more funds publicly, unwilling to go on social media to beg despite his deteriorating health

A touching tribute delivered at Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo's funeral has shed new light on the late star's generosity, revealing that he sent ₦25 million to an Islamic cleric even as he lay on his sick bed.

An Islamic cleric, speaking during the funeral rites held in Ilaro, Ogun state, on Monday, August 25, 2026, opened up about Ogogo's contributions to his family, hometown, and the Muslim community throughout his lifetime.

Islamic cleric opens up about a secret generosity by Ogogo before his demise. Credit: taiwohassanogogo

Source: Instagram

The most striking moment came when the cleric disclosed that the actor had transferred the sum of ₦25 million to the cleric to fund the renovation of his father's house, all while he was seriously ill.

Ogogo's Final Act of Generosity

According to the cleric, Ogogo expressed a desire to contribute even more money to the cause, but his failing health made it difficult.

Rather than take to social media to solicit financial support from the public, the actor chose to act quietly and with dignity, sending what he could without drawing attention to his condition.

The cleric's words painted a picture of a man committed to his faith and his roots until the very end, unwilling to let personal suffering become a reason for public appeals.

Ogogo's last generosity before demise stirs reactions on social media. Credit: taiwohassanogogo

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Fuji musician Pasuma mourned Ogogo in an emotional tribute, describing him as his dear elder brother and saying the loss left him shattered.

He prayed for Allah to grant the late actor Al-Jannah Firdaus and comfort his family, adding that Yoruba cinema would never be the same without him.

The video of an Islamic cleric speaking about Ogogo's generosity is below:

Reactions to Ogogo's generosity

The revelation drew reactions on X. Read them below:

@awolade_k wrote:

"May Allah SWT forgive his shortcomings and give his family fortitude to bear this great and irreplaceable loss."

@SoliuTec shared:

"From what is apparent, he lived and died a muslim. And it's our responsibility as Ummah to pray for him. May Allah accept the return of Taiwo Hassan Ogogo, forgive his shortcomings and reunite him with the pious people that left before him."

@IslamicQuiz_c stated:

"A devoted Muslim who carried his Islam with dignity, even in his films. May Allah forgive him, have mercy on him, and grant him Jannah."

Toyin Abraham honours Ogogo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actress Toyin Abraham finally broke her silence after Ogogo's burial in Ogun state.

The actress shared a picture of the deceased alongside a heartfelt tribute. Abraham went further by changing her Instagram display picture to that of Ogogo.

Source: Legit.ng