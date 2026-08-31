DStv is battling cheaper streaming platforms as competition for viewer subscriptions intensifies

Streaming services offer selective content but lack DStv's extensive sports coverage

Changing viewer habits could reshape the African pay-TV landscape and pricing strategies

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The battle for viewers’ wallets is intensifying as traditional pay-TV services such as DStv face growing competition from cheaper streaming platforms offering sports, movies and entertainment on demand.

A recent comparison of South African subscription prices shows that consumers can combine several sports streaming services for less than the cost of DStv Stream Premium, although the package still falls short of DStv’s massive sports offering.

Revealed: Why DStv Premium is cheaper than streaming platforms. Credit: MultiChoice

Source: Getty Images

For Nigerian consumers, the comparison offers a useful look at how streaming could reshape the future of pay-TV.

DStv’s big advantage remains sports

DStv Premium remains one of MultiChoice’s strongest products because of its extensive SuperSport offering.

In Nigeria, DStv Premium currently costs ₦44,500 per month and provides access to more than 140 channels, including its complete sports offering.

The South African equivalent costs R799 for the streaming-only package. At about ₦83.4 to the rand, that works out at approximately ₦66,600 monthly.

That price gives subscribers access to more than 20 SuperSport channels, covering major sports including football, rugby, cricket, tennis, golf and motorsport.

The appeal is particularly strong for football fans who want multiple competitions in one subscription rather than paying separately for different services.

Six streaming services for about ₦60,500

A comparison of South African streaming options found that consumers could subscribe to six platforms offering sports content for about R724.98 monthly, equivalent to roughly ₦60,500 at the current reference exchange rate.

The package includes Disney+ Premium at R179, or about ₦14,900, UFC Fight Pass at roughly ₦13,300, DAZN at about ₦12,500, NBA League Pass at approximately ₦11,700, and F1 TV Pro at around ₦8,000, alongside the free SABC+ platform.

For fans interested in specific sports, this model could be attractive. A basketball fan, for instance, may prefer paying for NBA content rather than subscribing to a full pay-TV bouquet.

However, there is a major catch.

Streaming is cheaper, but not necessarily better

Although combining the six services costs less than the South African DStv Stream Premium price, subscribers would not get the same breadth of sports coverage.

The streaming combination does not replicate DStv’s comprehensive coverage of South African rugby and cricket, while sports such as golf, tennis and athletics may also be missing or limited.

That remains DStv’s biggest selling point. Instead of forcing viewers to juggle several subscriptions, apps and payments, Premium bundles a huge range of live sports and entertainment under one roof.

For Nigerian viewers, the calculation is therefore less about simply asking which option is cheaper and more about how much content a household actually watches.

Streaming changes the pay-TV battle

The rise of streaming is nevertheless putting pressure on traditional broadcasters.

MultiChoice has already moved to strengthen its streaming proposition. In Nigeria, DStv Stream Premium costs ₦44,500 monthly, while lower packages offer football and entertainment at reduced prices.

With platforms increasingly allowing consumers to pay for specific interests, the days when viewers automatically needed a large pay-TV bouquet may be changing.

Why is DStv Premium's price lower than that of streaming platforms? Credit: MultiChoice

Source: UGC

For sports-heavy households, DStv Premium remains difficult to match. But for viewers who only want a particular sport, movie catalogue or entertainment genre, streaming could offer a more flexible and potentially cheaper alternative.

The emerging competition could ultimately force traditional pay-TV providers to rethink pricing, packaging and how sports rights are sold to increasingly cost-conscious African consumers.

MultiChoice announces swap programme for subscribers

Legit.ng earlier reported that MultiChoice's latest initiative encourages DStv customers to switch to the streaming-only service, promising savings of up to 38% for those with reliable internet.

As households in Africa increasingly seek affordable entertainment options, this move reflects a significant shift in viewing habits and highlights the growing competition between traditional pay-TV and digital platforms.

Source: Legit.ng