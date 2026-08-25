Islamic preacher Sheikh Al-Fulani publicly called out DJ Chicken for making offensive remarks about the late actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo

DJ Chicken had claimed he never earned anything from Ogogo and later blamed his comments on alcohol influence

Sheikh Al-Fulani reminded the content creator of his previous arrest over threats linked to Seyi Tinubu, warning of another possible arrest

Popular Islamic preacher and online commentator Sheikh Al-Fulani has issued a stern warning to controversial content creator DJ Chicken, threatening to have him arrested over his remarks about recently deceased veteran actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo.

Ogogo was buried on 24 August 2026 as colleagues and fans across the entertainment industry paid their respects to the late screen legend.

Taiwo Hassan Ogogo: Sheikh Al-Fulani Calls for DJ Chicken to Apologise or Face Arrest Threat. Credit: djchicken_kukuruku

Source: Instagram

However, DJ Chicken chose the occasion to state publicly that the actor had never put money in his pocket, adding words to the effect that the late star meant nothing to him. The comment sparked swift and widespread outrage online.

The content creator subsequently issued an apology, attributing his behaviour to being under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Sheikh Al-Fulani Issues Warning

During a live session on 25 August 2026, Sheikh Al-Fulani addressed DJ Chicken directly, reminding him of a prior arrest following threats he allegedly made against President Bola Tinubu's son, Seyi Tinubu.

The cleric was unsparing in his criticism, saying:

"How can you come online to say terrible words about someone who is dead. It was just few weeks ago you were locked up for saying Seyi Tinubu would die. If we arrest you again, some people will be pleading for you. How did Ogogo offend you?"

He went on to ask if DJ Chicken would have made a similar remark if such a loss was from his family, emphasising a similar instance when a young singer passed away.

The cleric added:

"That was the same thing you did when Destiny Boy died. Anybody that knows DJ Chicken should tell him to go out and tender an apology over what he said about Ogogo or else he should get ready to be arrested."

Taiwo Hassan Ogogo: DJ Chicken’s Apology Fails to Calm Outrage as Sheikh Al-Fulani Issues Arrest Warning. Credit: djchicken_kukuruku

Source: Instagram

Fans React to the DJ Chicken's Controversy

The clip drew strong responses from viewers online. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@qozeem wrote:

"He need to be arrested"

@Alhajah adunni commented:

"Dj chicken oni jeu omo lagbara olorun oba amin ase edumareee"

@ROHEEMAH 🍀🧸🤎 said:

"No long cap they should arrest him👌 make he go learn 👌👌"

@Zero pa.. wrote:

"If God sent chicken to help someone today and those Alfa arrest Chicken how far those Alfa will get question from Allah"

@❤️MICHAEL❤️🚀 commented:

"Abeg make Una forgive him ooo 😪😭🙏."

Watch Sheikh Al-Fulani's video below:

DJ Chicken Involved in Heated Fight with Neighbour

Legit.ng reported that a video showing Nigerian content creator DJ Chicken in a physical altercation with a neighbour at a Lekki, Lagos apartment complex went viral on 20 August 2026. The clip showed the TikToker and another man exchanging punches in the building’s courtyard as bystanders watched and filmed.

Online viewers largely claimed the neighbour appeared to have the upper hand in the confrontation. The video sparked a flood of memes, jokes and criticism, although some users also expressed concern about DJ Chicken’s wellbeing and conduct.

Source: Legit.ng