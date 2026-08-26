Dammy, whose full name is Timilehin Olowoyeye, took to X to announce that his department released his final results exactly two months after he signed out of university

The Business Administration and Management graduate shared a screenshot of his result sheet, which showed a mix of A and B grades across seven courses

His post drew warm congratulations from friends and followers who celebrated the academic milestone with him

Timilehin Olowoyeye, a Nigerian university graduate who goes by Dammy on X, sent his followers into a celebratory mood after announcing that his final results had dropped exactly two months after he officially left campus.

Writing on X, the graduate introduced himself by his full name and revealed the news his timeline had been waiting for.

Man celebrates bagging second class honours. Photo credit: Dammy/ X.

Source: Twitter

His department had chosen that particular day to release results, and the timing struck him as a happy coincidence worth sharing with the world.

Dammy Graduates With Second Class Upper

In his post, Timilehin wrote:

"At exactly two months ago today, I signed out of Uni and coincidentally, my department decided to release our results today. Dear all, meet Timilehin Olowoyeye B.Sc Business Administration and Management (Second Class Upper Division). Glory be to God."

Alongside the announcement, he shared a screenshot of his result sheet, which showed seven courses with scores and grades across both compulsory and required units.

His results included two A grades at 76 and 78, three B grades at 68, 61, and 68, one further A at 76, and a C at 52, reflecting a consistent performance across the board that earned him the Second Class Upper classification.

Congratulations Pour In for the Graduate

The post quickly attracted warm messages from his online community, with friends and followers stepping into the comments to celebrate the achievement.

Oluwabukunmi said:

"Congratulations star boy."

Dada Victor wrote:

"Congratulations,senior, favour Market in Jesus name."

Mercie added:

"Congratulations Dammy."

See the post below:

Man bags second class lower degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared what made him regret graduating with a second-class lower degree in mass communication.

He opened up about how he really didn’t think much of his degree till his experience, which he shared online.

Source: Legit.ng