A 500-level student at Osun State University was named among the recipients of a major national research grant

The Radiographers Registration Board of Nigeria selected Akangbe under its N5 million Undergraduate Research Grant initiative

UNIOSUN's Vice-Chancellor Professor Odunayo Clement Adebooye publicly acknowledged the achievement as a proud moment for the university

A final-year student at Osun State University (UNIOSUN) has earned national recognition for academic research, winning a grant from one of Nigeria's leading professional health bodies.

Ifeoluwa Akangbe, a 500-level student in the Department of Radiography and Radiation Sciences at Osun State University (UNIOSUN) in Osogbo, was announced on 25 August 2026 as one of the recipients of the Radiographers Registration Board of Nigeria (RRBN) Undergraduate Research Grant Award.

An Osun State University student wins an undergraduate research grant. Photo credit: UNIOSUN

Source: Facebook

RRBN's N5 million research grant initiative

The RRBN established the initiative to support and encourage research among undergraduate students in the radiography field across Nigeria.

As part of the programme, Akangbe will receive a N100,000 grant to fund his research work, drawn from the board's total N5 million allocation for the scheme.

The announcement, made by the university through its official Facebook page, highlighted the achievement as evidence of UNIOSUN's growing culture of research and academic excellence.

The university's Public Relations Officer, Ademola Adesoji, shared the news on behalf of the institution.

UNIOSUN vice-chancellor reacts to the win

Vice-Chancellor Professor Odunayo Clement Adebooye expressed delight at Akangbe's selection, describing the recognition as a reflection of the university's commitment to nurturing innovation and research among its students.

The feat places Akangbe among a select group of undergraduate students from across Nigeria chosen for the competitive award, a significant milestone for both the student and his department.

See the original announcement from UNIOSUN:

UNIOSUN graduate bags first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Adeniyi Faith has graduated with a first class honour in Law from the Osun State University (UNIOSUN).

He also secured a first class during his time at the Nigerian Law School, sparking buzz on social media.

Source: Legit.ng