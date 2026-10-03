The UK government has outlined specific conditions under which foreigners on a visitor visa may receive payment while in Britain

The rules clarify that visitors must not take up employment or fill any role within a UK-based organisation during their stay

Six payment categories are permitted, covering everything from travel expenses to prize money and paid festival performances

The United Kingdom government has published a list of six situations in which foreigners visiting Britain on a visitor visa are allowed to receive payment without breaching the terms of their stay.

Under UK visitor visa rules, foreign nationals are not permitted to work, fill a role within a British organisation, or receive money from a UK source for activities carried out on British soil. However, the government has carved out a set of specific exemptions that apply to certain circumstances.

UK lists 6 payments foreign visitors can receive during their stay in Britain. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/NurPhoto/ SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

6 permitted payment types for UK visitors

The UK government states clearly that visitors "must not receive payment from a UK source for any activities undertaken in the UK," except under the following conditions:

Travel and subsistence expenses: Visitors may be reimbursed for reasonable travel and accommodation costs. This category also covers fees paid to directors who attend board-level meetings in the UK. International drivers and seafarers: Those working in international transport, including drivers and seafarers, may receive payment where their activities fall within the relevant permitted provisions under the visitor rules. Prize money: Visitors who win prize money during their time in the UK are allowed to receive it without violating their visa conditions. Billing a UK client for overseas contract work: A visitor whose employer outside the UK is contracted to provide services to a British company may bill that UK client for time spent in the country. The condition is that the majority of the contracted work must be carried out overseas, and the payment received must be lower than the visitor's existing salary. Salary paid through a UK-based multinational: Where a multinational company handles its employees' salaries from the UK for administrative reasons, those employees may continue to receive their pay through that channel even while visiting Britain. Paid performances at permit-free festivals: Artists, entertainers, and musicians are allowed to receive payment for performances at festivals that appear on the official Appendix Visitor: Permit Free Festival List.

What the UK rules say about employment

The government is explicit that none of the above exemptions should be interpreted as permission to work. The rules state that

"permitted activities must not amount to the visitor undertaking employment, or doing work which amounts to them filling a role or providing short-term cover for a role within a UK-based organisation."

Visitors who are already employed outside the UK must also remain employed by their overseas employer throughout their stay in Britain.

UK names activities visa holders can't do

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government outlined one activity that foreigners holding an Adult Dependent Relative visa are not permitted to engage in while staying in Britain.

The restriction forms part of the conditions attached to the visa, which also specify two activities holders are not allowed to undertake during their stay.

Source: Legit.ng