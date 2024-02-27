Actor Tayo Adeleye has lost his wife whom he married in December 2020 in a lavish ceremony

The movie maker shared the sad news with his fans in a short but emotional message which has generated sympathy

He also shared photos and videos from the burial ceremony but did not give details of what led to her untimely death

Nollywood actor Tayo Adeleye is bereaved and has shared the sad news with his fans and colleagues on social media.

The talented movie maker has lost his better half and he has been thrown into tears after her demise. He shared some of her pictures on Instagram which he accompanied with an emotional note.

Actor Tayo Adeleye loses wife. Phot credit @tayoadelelye

Source: Instagram

However, he didn't state what happened that led to the irreplaceable loss.

Adeleye calls late wife guiding light

In the caption of his post, he noted that his late wife was etched in his heart. He also said that her absence would be felt while calling her his guiding light.

Tayo Adeleye wished the departed a peaceful rest in the arms of God.

Adeleye shares photos from her funeral

In the picture he posted, he included the ones taken from her funeral ceremony. He was in tears and had to be held while he was looking at her body in her coffin. Recall that the thespian got married in December 2020 and he shared lovely pictures from the ceremony.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@boyebest:

"God! Accept my condolences egbon. May God grant her Eternal rest. So so sorry."

@iam_shankorasheed:

"May almighty Allah grant her eternal peace."

@adebukolaofficial:

"May God Comfort You."

@damolaolatunji:

"Pls accept my condolences."

@wumitoriola:

"Oh my God…my condolences..May God rest her soul ."

@koiki.kehinde:

"May god heal your heart sir and give you the strength to bear this great loss sir. may God her soul rest in perfect peace."

@a_zplus_fabrics:

"It is well thy lord is ur strength."

@adaossai____:

"My condolences."

@bukkylawal:

"May God comfort you sir."

@yemzybella:

"So disheartening, may God rest her soul and give the fortitude to bear the loss, so sorry sir."

Source: Legit.ng