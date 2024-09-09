Nigerian actress Oma Nnadi has taken to social media to speak about the ongoing economic crisis in the country

On her Instagram page, the movie star wondered about the silence and lack of action from Nigerians

Nnandi’s post triggered a series of reactions from netizens with many of them asking her questions

Nollywood actress Oma Nnadi has called out Nigerians over their lack of action amid the ongoing economic crisis.

After the price of fuel in Nigeria increased from N617 per litre to N897 per litre, many celebrities who had been silent took to their social media platforms to speak about the situation of things in the country.

The latest on the growing list of stars to speak is Oma Nnadi. On her Instagram stories, the movie star complained bitterly about the increase in the prices of good and services.

Not stopping there, she wondered why people did not seem to be lamenting about the situation.

She wrote in part:

“Please are you people okay? Because we all seem to be living and moving. Is there something I don’t know?”

See a screenshot of her post below:

Nigerians react to Oma Nnandi’s post

Oma Nnadi’s post soon drew the attention of Nigerians on social media and it raised mixed feelings. While some of them joined her to complain about the country’s situation, others asked her questions.

Read their comments below:

lupey_cakes:

“We hear new price, hiss and then pay😢 it's sad.”

Iamestyceo:

“Nobody is talking Kee? The protest is for what?? Maybe she just came bk online after buying expensive goods.”

Liime_liight:

“Nigerians are built different… They tend to adapt easily.”

thechefrob:

“The people crying most is same people that was shouting Tinubu,this life no balance at all 😂.”

ezisufirstson:

“When others dey protest, did you support? No make me angry this morning o😢.”

sorec_properties:

“When they said come out and protest, did you come out????”

Girllike_iboro:

“wetin she want us to do na.”

mercyroyalz:

“Everybody is taking what else do want people to do?? Didn’t you see what happened to the protesters in Abuja Abi make we carry gun enter Aso rock ?🪨…. The problem here is that the leaders are not listening to the cries of it’s citizens that just the problem….. everybody is tired 😪.”

dabsmanie:

“Una keep deaf hears during protest as if say e no reach una side. The suffering must circulate from the region of higher circulation to the region of lower circulation until equilibrium is achieved 😂😂😂😂.”

Faithalex201:

“We re talking to our God, we can't fight tinubu even the protest no produce anything.”

blessedjeo:

“Did she come out for the last protest against bad governance.”

