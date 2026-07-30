Dangote Petroleum Refinery launched the first phase of a free petrol delivery programme covering six Nigerian states

Marketers purchasing a minimum of 250,000 litres qualify for free delivery and a 10-day credit facility under the scheme

The refinery said the six-state rollout is part of its Vision 2030 strategy, with more states to be added in later phases

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has begun delivering petrol directly to fuel marketers in six states at no delivery cost, as part of a broader strategy to strengthen fuel distribution across Nigeria.

The first phase of the programme covers Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, Kaduna, Delta, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The refinery said further states will be brought into the scheme as rollout progresses.

Dangote introduces logistics support for fuel marketers with free petrol transportation. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Petrol under the initiative will be sold at the refinery's existing gantry price of N1,215 per litre. In addition to free delivery, qualifying marketers will also receive access to a 10-day credit facility, allowing them to take delivery before full payment is due.

Who Qualifies for the Scheme

The programme is currently open only to marketers who purchase a minimum of 250,000 litres per order, making it primarily accessible to large-volume distributors and bulk fuel buyers.

The refinery said the combination of direct delivery and deferred payment is designed to ease logistics burdens on marketers, cut down on transportation costs, and improve the flow of petroleum products across the covered states.

Dangote Refinery linked the initiative to its Vision 2030: Accelerating Africa's Industrialisation agenda, a long-term plan aimed at improving Nigeria's downstream petroleum sector and contributing to broader industrial development goals across Africa through better energy supply and distribution.

The launch follows a period of increased activity at the refinery, which had earlier resumed petrol sales priced in naira and ramped up supplies to the local market.

Eligible marketers enjoy 10-day credit as Dangote launches petrol delivery scheme. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The refinery said the free delivery scheme builds on those steps by directly addressing the movement and availability of fuel within Nigeria.

4 easy steps to buy Dangote petrol

Recently, the Dangote group announced 4 easy steps to become a petrol distributor in Nigeria.

Step 1: Customer sends an email to: groupcommercialops@dangote.com

Step 2: Customer receives registration guidelines, a link, and due diligence forms to complete.

Step 3: Successful customers will receive a Dangote Refinery registration PIN and a notification for a notarised NDA form.

Step 4: Customer receives a distributorship appointment letter confirming their registration.

Depots rival Dangote refinery for customers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the prices of petroleum products such as Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), commonly known as diesel, and Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, have dropped at private depots across the country, intensifying competition with the Dangote Refinery.

For diesel, operators including MAO, MENJ, TMDK, and DUPORT are now selling at N958 per litre a 3% reduction from N985 last week

The new price is also slightly lower than Dangote Refinery’s ex-depot price of N960 per litre. The development signals the beginning of a new phase of competition as depots adjust to Dangote’s growing market influence.

Source: Legit.ng