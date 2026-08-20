Eniola Badmus responded to a fan who attempted to question her close relationship with Fuji music star Pasuma over a video

The actress had shared a video showing the pair's warm bond, sparking curiosity online

Both Pasuma and Badmus weighed in on the nature of their relationship in a playful exchange that caught fans' attention

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus on Wednesday, August 20, 2026, after a fan made moves to question her recent video with veteran Fuji music star Pasuma.

Badmus had shared a video showing the pair's warm and easy chemistry, prompting one follower to hint at wanting to probe further before thinking better of it.

Actress Eniola Badmus gets playful in fun video with Fuji musician Pasuma. Credit: eniolabadmus.

Source: Instagram

The comment read: "I for ask some questions but I remember kirikiri buz bado fit vex like that," a humorous reference to the idea that pressing too hard could have consequences. Badmus herself replied with a simple, amused agreement: "No be lie."

The exchange, light-hearted as it was, drew attention.

Pasuma and Badmus Describe Their Bond

In the same video, Badmus and Pasuma addressed their relationship directly. In a playful moment captured in the video, the duo described their connection as that of a father and daughter, shutting down what could have been speculations online.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Eniola Badmus reflected on loyalty after hanging out with Davido.

"Loyalty is my superpower. When I'm for you, I'm for you 100%, no games, no pretense. I don't fake relationships or loyalty. My circle knows, if you're in my corner, I've got you for real," she wrote in part.

The video of Eniola Badmus and Pasuma that sparked reactions online is below:

A screenshot of the exchange between Eniola Badmus and a netizen is below:

Eniola Badmus responds to fan who was scared to question her video with Pasuma. Credit: eniolabadmus

Source: Instagram

Eniola Badmus shares weight loss struggles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Eniola Badmus revealed she shed nearly 90 kilograms, dropping from 170kg to 83kg after years of discipline and lifestyle changes.

Despite her remarkable transformation, she lamented that critics continue to body-shame her, even in her slimmer frame.

Badmus urged people to choose kindness, stressing that no one deserves bullying over their body size.

Source: Legit.ng