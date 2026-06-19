Rita Edochie has responded to Judy Austin's claim that her ex-husband was paid to destroy her home

The veteran actress questioned who allegedly paid Judy to break up May Edochie's marriage

Rita also defended Mr Obasi's decision to speak publicly about his pain and experiences

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has reacted to the controversy surrounding Judy Austin, her relationship with actor Yul Edochie, and the recent comments made by Judy regarding her former husband, Mr Obasi.

The actress reacted to claims made by Judy that some people allegedly paid her ex-husband to speak against her and destroy her home.

Rita Edochie questions who allegedly paid Judy to break up May Edochie's marriage. Photos: Rita Edochie/Judy Austin/Obasi.

Source: Instagram

In a lengthy statement shared on her Instagram page, Rita questioned Judy's description of the marriage she currently shares with Yul Edochie as "her home."

The actress argued that Judy's relationship with Yul had remained controversial because of the circumstances surrounding its beginning.

According to Rita, it was ironic for Judy to accuse others of trying to destroy a home when she had repeatedly been accused by critics of contributing to the collapse of Yul's marriage to his first wife, May Edochie.

She stated:

"Did I hear they paid Mr Obasi to scatter her home? Please, which home exactly? The one that was coveted? The stolen home?"

The actress continued by describing May's former marriage as a peaceful family that had been disrupted.

Rita also came to the defence of Mr Obasi, who recently granted an interview discussing his relationship with Judy Austin.

According to the actress, many people have unfairly criticised him for speaking publicly about his experiences.

She questioned why some social media users were demanding apologies from him while, in her view, ignoring the emotional pain he claims to have endured.

The veteran actress maintained that people often find it easy to dismiss another person's suffering when they are not personally affected by the situation.

Beyond the dispute itself, Rita expressed concern about what she described as society's selective approach to justice and fairness.

She accused some supporters of Judy of ignoring facts and defending actions they would ordinarily condemn if the circumstances were different.

According to her, many people now choose sides based on personal interests rather than principles.

The actress stated that some individuals only support justice when it benefits them and remain silent when confronted with uncomfortable truths.

Read Rita Edochie's post here:

Reactions trail Rita Edochie's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

@ sharonndukwu:

"E reach to ask. She said she already left her ex husband before meeting Yul but the million dollar question is, was Yul single when she met him? MBA. She left hers to scatter another person’s home"

@digzydazzy commented:

"Many people wishes to have great mother inlaws and also good daughter inlaws yet they always come here to criticize mama Rita for always standing for the truth,ask urself why u think the family is still standing for their daughter in-law?u don't know more than them so get out😂mama keep speaking the truth and let them keep crying"

Rita Edochie defends Mr Obasi's decision to speak publicly about his pain and experiences. Photo: Rita Edochie.

Source: Instagram

Rita Edochie slams Judy Austin

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rita Edochie criticised Judy Austin over her comments about women without Igbo titles wearing traditional red caps.

The veteran actress dismissed Judy's moral authority on cultural matters by accusing her of hypocrisy and snatching another woman's husband.

Rita Edochie mocked the younger actress for attempting to lecture people on tradition while consistently engaging in actions that contradict basic decency.

Source: Legit.ng