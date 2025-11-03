Mercy Eke gifted Toyin Abraham wads of cash after they met at Toke Makinwa’s baby dedication

In the viral video, the two were seen chatting when Toyin pointed at the cash, and Mercy handed it to her

Toyin reacted with excitement after realizing how much she was given and quickly prevented others from taking it

Reality show star Mercy Eke has been captured giving Toyin Abraham wads of cash when they met at Toke Makinwa’s recent baby dedication.

The media personality, who welcomed her first child months ago, hosted a party for her baby, and both celebrities attended the event.

In the video, Toyin, who had travelled to Tanzania a few months ago, approached Mercy and pointed at the cash in her hand.

She whispered something to the former Big Brother Naija housemate, and Mercy handed over the cash.

Mercy Eke also whispered a few words to Toyin, who opened her mouth wide as she checked the pile of cash in her hands.

Toyin Abraham was seen telling someone that the money was a gift from Mercy Eke while proudly showing off the cash. She hugged and kissed Mercy, thanking her for the generous gift.

Toyin Abraham refuses to give out money

In the video, while Toyin continued to speak, someone attempted to grab the bundle of cash from her. She acted as if she was about to bite the person, causing them to quickly withdraw their hand.

Toyin laughed and said she would bite anyone who tried to take her cash, while continuing to show off her gift.

This comes just days after Mercy Eke was allegedly dragged online for reportedly attempting to wreck the home of an Edo State politician.

Reports claimed the politician’s marriage was on the brink of collapsing after he allegedly bought Mercy a Lamborghini.

How fans reacted to video of Mercy Eke and Toyin Abraham

Reactions have trailed the video of the two celebrities at Toke Makinwa's baby dedication. Many asked why Mercy Eke was giving out money to someone who has more than enough. They noted that a lot of people are out there asking for just a few naira to feed. Here are comments below:

@ buksymayor07 stated:

"But she didnt give her willingly na. She had other plans for that money."

@ukshoppingwithtessy said:

"U dy give pple wey get 1m when der r Pple who desperately needs jus half to succeed."

@tolatee007 commented:

"Mercy thanks for loving our over sabi aunty and also thanks for the money."

@iya_obasco shared:

"I need 150k for my machine balance, dis life no balance."

@yayibeauty shared:

"Money go connect u Olorun."

@queenworld_homes wrote:

"Money na water ooo, abeg me self dey d parry oo, who will show me love."

Toyin Abraham recounts losing pregnancy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Toyin Abraham said she lost a pregnancy. The actress was a guest on Rubbin Minds with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. According to her, she has had some struggles with having another baby. She noted that people were saying that she had added weight, not knowing what she was going through.

