Daniel Etim-Effiong has shared his thoughts on loving others despite being happily married to his wife, Toyosi

He spoke about the constraints he faces when it comes to loving others, though he did not specify the gender of the people he was referring to

His remarks sparked reactions among fans, many of whom felt that he should not have said such things as a married man

Nollywood actor Daniel Etim-Effiong has sparked reactions online over a recent interview about loving others.

The movie star appeared on the podcast Mansplanation, where he discussed his feelings about love for people outside his marriage.

Reactions as Daniel Etim-Effiong faces backlash over marriage stance and love. Photo credit@etimeffion

Source: Instagram

According to him, he loves people and is driven by the spirit of love, but he has chosen to be with only one person, his wife, Toyosi.

He added that he still loves others without specifying their gender, but the love he feels and his commitment to his wife put constraints on him.

The actor emphasised that despite his feelings for others, he will remain faithful to his wife.

Reactions to Daniel Etim-Effiong’s comment

Daniel Etim-Effiong speaks about constraint in his marriage. Photo credit@etimeffiong

Source: Instagram

Fans reacted with mixed opinions. Some questioned why he was granting so many interviews, suggesting he was trying to disgrace his wife. Others criticised his looks, wondering why anyone would fall in love with him.

However, some fans praised his honesty and realism, noting that his openness about life and love is commendable. They encouraged other men to be as candid as he is about life and marriage.

This is not the first time that the actor has been dragged over his utterance about his relationship with his wife.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Daniel Etim Effiong

Here are comments below:

@prima_donnar reacted:

"He’s not saying anything wrong to me. He’s said he loves his wife countless times, it al you hear is he loves people. You think your spouses hate people cause they have chosen to be with you? You just don’t like the truth."

@queeny_deroyale shared:

"He made the most realistic statement ever! Choosing the right person to love is very important. You will still meet people you like, people you admire, and even people you may have feelings for."

@oluchiiiii_ wrote:

"Translation, I am for everybody & I have a wife. I have a wife, so I can’t be with everybody. I will try to be with my wife, but I can’t promise. Because I am for everybody."

@mimisugar__126 shared:

"I dunno oo but the man is not that fine! So why are they running after him?"

Etim Effiong shares worry about dating

Legit.ng earlier reported that actor Daniel Etim-Effiong opened up about how he feels about dating in 2024, and he got his fans to share their thoughts about it.

The movie star also lent his voice to the plight of some single individuals who might be having tough times finding a good partner.

Some fans of the actor were open about their feelings, and they noted that the dating pool was a mess.

Source: Legit.ng