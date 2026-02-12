A video of what happened between Tobi Makinde and Funke Akindele at an event has surfaced online

The actress was seen on the red carpet at Timini’s movie premiere, while Makinde also arrived at the event with his wife

Fans were divided over the clip as they shared their views about the relationship between the two

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and Tobi Makinde, who played her personal assistant in Jenifa’s Diary, have come under scrutiny over a viral video of them at an event.

The two actors built a strong bond after featuring in the popular series, where Makinde acted as Akindele’s loyal aide.

In a 2024 interview, Makinde described Akindele as his mentor and said he aspired to be like her.

However, that narrative now appears to be in question after a video of the two surfaced at Timini’s film premiere.

In the clip, they were seen standing a few feet apart but did not exchange pleasantries. At some point, Akindele appeared to look in Makinde’s direction, yet there was no visible interaction between them.

How Funke Akindele, Makinde's alleged rift started

Speculation about a possible fallout began a few months ago when Akindele was promoting her project, A Tribe Called Judah, Behind the Scenes, and Makinde did not publicly promote it online.

Similarly, during Makinde’s wedding a few weeks ago, Akindele was not in attendance and did not share a public congratulatory message.

Since then, fans have questioned whether all is well between them, wondering what might have gone wrong in what once appeared to be a close professional relationship.

Fans divided over Funke Akindele, Makinde's clip

Fans of the two movie stars were divided over the video. Some suggested they might have greeted each other off camera when no one was watching.

Others noted that not sharing promotional materials online does not necessarily mean they are no longer on good terms.

However, some insisted that the lack of public interaction points to a possible strain in their relationship and questioned what could have happened between them.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Fans divided over Funke Akindele, Tobi Makinde's feud

Reactions have trailed the rumour trialing the two actors. They shared their observation about the two of them. Here are comments below:

Tobi Makinde reveals how Portable inspired him

In an earlier interview with Legit.ng, the actor had stated that controversial singer Portable had inspired him for his role in A Tribe Called Judah. He also opened up on how some people perceived him while he was grew his hair for the role and how he responded to those who asked him questions.

Though he played the character of a rascal in the movie, Tobi disclosed that his personality is entirely different from that in real life.

