Kunle Afolayan sparked controversy after commenting on cinema earnings, amid massive box office successes by Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham

Toyin Abraham appeared to throw shade at the filmmaker in a sarcastic social media video, following Funke Akindele’s earlier reaction

Afolayan responded in the comment section, igniting fresh conversations across social media as many weighed in

Nollywood filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has reacted after actress and producer Toyin Abraham appeared to mock him in a social media video, following his recent comments about cinema earnings.

The controversy began on Thursday, January 30, when Afolayan stated that he was not interested in making ₦1 billion or ₦2 billion from cinema movies if he could not personally earn at least ₦10 million from such projects.

Although he did not mention any filmmaker by name, his remarks came at a time when Nigerian films were recording massive box office success.

Funke Akindele’s recent project reportedly grossed about ₦2.4 billion at the Nigerian box office, while Toyin Abraham’s Oversabi Aunty crossed the ₦1 billion mark. Many social media users interpreted Afolayan’s statement as a subtle dig at filmmakers celebrating box office figures.

Funke Akindele was the first to respond, firing back at Afolayan and insisting that she was not responsible for any limitations he might be facing in his career. She also reminded him that he chose to release one of his indigenous films on Netflix. In her reaction, she referred to him as “Werey Jojo,” further fueling online reactions.

Hours later, Toyin Abraham joined the conversation by sharing a sarcastic video on her Instagram page. In the clip, she acted out a conversation with another version of herself, referencing a filmmaker who allegedly claimed it was impossible to make ₦10 million from a movie that earned ₦1 billion in cinemas.

Mocking the statement, Toyin jokingly appealed to Nigerians in Canada to help stream Oversabi Aunty in cinemas so it could reach ₦1.5 billion and possibly earn at least ₦15 million.

Kunle Afolayan did not let the video slide. Reacting in the comment section, he wrote, “Toyin, Omo ale! Emi lo nba wi abi?” — which translates to, “Toyin, bastaard! Am I the one you’re talking to?”

Kunle Afolayan, Toyin Abraham trend online

Kunle Afolayan’s response has since sparked mixed reactions online.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

damilolami001 said:

"This is what Funke Akindele couldn’t take. Kunle afolayan didn’t say bad thing about her, she took it so personal."

realfummy_show

"You see this life no hard, She use the sub make content, even the shader too dey laugh for one corner. Aiye yi o lee🙌🙌."

miss.zee_ceozealklin

"He is actually lovable, the thing just enter FA this time."

realopeolofin said:

"He didn’t even shade Toyin to begin with..he was specific with figure which is 2b and we know who made 2b so no shade was given to Toyin."

peju_0

"Nah why we dey call her world best 🙌🔥😂😂."

iammrs_bini said:

"Anyone who understands how business works will know Kunle is right. So many skit, you will influencers, pay for locations, cinema will take their percentage as soon on.. it is well."

olufunshoademowo said:

"Honestly toyin na werey,i have watched it over 20times😂😂😂😂."

officialoyedokun_abosede

"Respectable response from over sabi Aunt."

uniqueelegantdesigns said:

"Seriously is not that deep😂😂😂mama just cruising around."

tiara_king22 said:

:Life no even hard like that ,na Funke just dey overthink as if bros get bad intention. Now see the way he respond to Toyin, and yesterday everybody don dey hail Toyin because of this video wey she drop. Rich people no dey fight na poor man pikin dey do fan yogo up and down."

virgo_luxuryjewels said:

"Life is not hard cruise and make more money😂😂😂."

Funke Akindele celebrates as Sanwo-Olu watches her movie

Legit.ng earlier reported that Funke Akindele celebrated the moment Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, personally watched her latest blockbuster, Behind The Scenes.

Akindele said the governor’s decision to sit through the film left her emotional, grateful, and inspired. Sharing her thoughts on X, Akindele described the experience as a reminder that dedication eventually leads creatives into rooms they never imagined

