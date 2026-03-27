A man who shared the viral video of Zubby Michael and Rachael Okonkwo has tendered an apology to the actor

The young man confessed why he posted the video, revealing he didn't mean to put the actor in the spotlight for the wrong reason

Legit.ng recalls reporting the viral video shared by the man showed Rachael responding after Zubby teased her over being successful and single

Mixed reactions have trailed an apology from a social media user who shared a viral clip of Nollywood actor Zubby Michael teasing actress Rachael Okonkwo about her single status despite her success.

The man who released the video expressed how sorry he was over how netizens responded to it, with many criticising Zubby for this.

Man tenders public apology to Zubby Michael over video of actor with actress Rachael Okonkwo. Credit: zubbymichael/rachaelokonkwo

Source: Instagram

According to the man, he had only shared the video to enlighten young people; he added that he has since taken down the video from his social media pages.

"Zubby Michael please, I truly feel sorry for posting that video, I honestly never meant for it to turn out like this, I feel stupid for such action, please forgive me because the perverse interpretation is now becoming a dent on your image please I honest apologise, I have taken the video down from all my platforms," he said.

"I only posted that cause of the informative and enlightening things Rachael Okonkwo was saying and I thought it would be helpful to young people out there … didn’t know bloggers were going turn things upside down like this," the man added in a caption.

Reacting, Zubby reshared the apology on his Instagram story with a fan telling him to 'forgive but don't forget.'

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported a video from a movie set where Zubby jokingly urged Rachael to pray for a husband at a church event, prompting her poised response, emphasising personal growth over rushed partnerships. This exploded into a public debate about gender expectations within the entertainment industry.

Zubby Michael reshares message from a fan after after apology video from a man. Credit: zubbymichael

Source: Instagram

The video of a young man's apology to Zubby Michael is below:

A screenshot of Zubby Michael's Instastory post is below:

Reactions as man apologises to Zubby Michael

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the drama. Read them below:

CynthiaAssist reacted:

"But Zubby was so demeaning on that video. That’s so disgusting."

JohnEtebom reacted:

"To err is human but to forgive depends on wetin you do me. Zubby will decide what he wants."

okikiola11p commented:

"Forgiveness is important, but lessons should not be ignored."

DuboisCrypto said:

"Fans telling Zubby Michael “forgive but don’t forget” after the apology is like saying “I’ll let it go… but screenshot stays forever.”

tharealbieye commented:

"Leave forgiveness for God !!! People needs to take responsibility for their actions and inactions."

Zubby Michael clashes with Isbea U

Legit.ng also reported that an amusing video emerged online, showing Zubby Michael clashing with comedian Isbae U during an episode of his show, 'On Curiosity Made Me Ask.'

The altercation took place amid a tense discussion, leading Zubby to lose his temper with Isbae U.

As usual, Isbae U invited Zubby to his show and bombarded him with provocative questions. One of the questions was why Zubby doesn't take part in real-life armed robberies rather than just portraying them in his films.

Source: Legit.ng