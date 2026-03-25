An old video of Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha has resurfaced online amid his saga with comedian Princess

The clip showed him in a tense exchange with the actress over what he did to her 14-year-old daughter

The reemergence reignited public conversation around the case, as many shared their observations

A resurfaced video of embattled Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha has stirred fresh reactions online, showing him admitting to molesting comedian Princess’ 14-year-old daughter.

The throwback clip, which recently made waves across social media, captures Baba Ijesha in a tense confrontation with Princess after CCTV footage revealed how he abused the teenager in her sitting room.

Video resurfaces showing Baba Ijesha confessing to shocking act against Princess. Credit: @princesscomedian, @babaijesha

Source: Instagram

In the video, the actor is seen pleading for forgiveness and expressing regret for his actions, while Princess repeatedly demanded to know the reasons behind his behaviour.

In the video, Baba Ijesha said:

"I beg you with the name of God; such will never repeat itself. I know that I offended you. I'm not blaming the devil anymore, I am begging you. Don't think about me, think about God and forgive me."

The emotional exchange reignited public outrage, with many recalling the disturbing details of the case that shook the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that an elongated CCTV footage showing Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha molesting the 14-year-old foster child of comedian Princess has reemerged online, sparking widespread outrage across social media platforms.

The resurfaced video comes shortly after Baba Ijesha’s viral interview with actress Biola Bayo, where he denied sexually assaulting a minor and alleged that the incident was a setup.

In the interview, he claimed Princess invited him over with a meal including pounded yam, lobster, bush meat, and egusi soup, under the pretence of featuring in a skit.

According to him, he was asked to play a younger role alongside a teenage girl, but he alleged that several people stormed the room mid-filming and attacked him despite his explanations.

Following his release from prison and continued insistence on his innocence, the elongated footage surfaced online showing Baba Ijesha alone with the minor in a room.

This follows an earlier clip that had circulated, where he was seen repeatedly eating the girl’s finger, despite his claims of being framed.

The latest video has reignited heated debates online.

While some social media users argue that the incident was staged, many expressed deep displeasure, calling for his re-arrest and condemning his attempts to dismiss the allegations.

Netizens weigh in on Baba Ijesha's confession

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

herosbeats said:

"Is this a new case?? I thought this guy has gone to prison for this issue. Why ona come still dey post post na?"

nafisat_omobolaji said:

"He thought we can just forget everything when we no lost memory like him."

sylviakanu_chika said:

"They don’t change 😢 don’t expect him to change just like that."

miopuk said:

"Instead of this shameless man hiding his face , he started going from one interview’s to another claiming to be innocent and framed 😢."

akinjokenny said:

"I think this is part of the script he went there to interpret 😢😢. I have female children, and I cringe any time I come across that video. I hope that poor baby is fine 😢."

olofofonaija1 said:

"May we not be in a position where we have to beg our way out even though we didn't do anything wrong."

Extended CCTV footage fuels Baba Ijesha debate. Credit: @princesscomedian, @princesscomedian

Source: Instagram

Princess speaks after Baba Ijesha's release

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that comedian Princess criticised Yomi Fabiyi after Baba Ijesha's release, accusing him of chasing clout and interfering in the case unnecessarily.

She insisted Baba Ijesha deserved to remain in prison and warned the public to stay alert, claiming he might return to his old ways.

Her reaction sparked strong responses online, with many people supporting her stance and expressing concern about the actor's release.

Source: Legit.ng