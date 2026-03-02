A video of Benedict Johnson at Pastor Jerry Eze’s church has surfaced online, and many are reacting to it

The actor was a strong supporter of Bola Ahmed Tinubu before he won the election, as he often posted about the politician

In the recording, he spoke about his second daughter and how God delivered her from death due to illness

Nollywood actor Benedict Johnson was seen at Pastor Jerry Eze’s church, where he went to testify about God’s goodness in his life and family.

The movie star was seen in the recording speaking about how he almost lost his second daughter, who had come to visit him from America.

According to him, when his daughter complained of ill health, he called a doctor who gave him some prescriptions for her. However, after taking the medication for a while, she said she felt like her heart was in her stomach and that her organs were failing.

Johnson was away on a work trip to Kano at the time, and his daughter kept calling him about her worsening condition. He said he saw about 40 missed calls from her, and when he eventually called back, she told him she felt like she was going to pass away.

Benedict said he began making scriptural confessions over her and asked her to keep repeating them while he rushed back home.

By the time he got her to the hospital, the doctor diagnosed her with cerebral malaria and said the treatment would be “50/50.”

Benedict Johnson said he remained positive and continued praying. He added that a doctor even asked if he belonged to NSPPD (New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations).

The actor claimed the doctors told him his daughter might convulse, fall into a coma, and possibly not recover, but he rejected the prognosis.

Benedict Johnson Shares What He Did for His Daughter

Sharing the steps he took, the movie star said he went to church to pray. He also met Pastor Jerry Eze, who prayed for his daughter.

According to him, she later recovered and returned to America to be with her mother.

Benedict Johnson Shares Testimony About His Career

In the same video collage, Johnson also shared a testimony about his career. He said he had not gotten any movie roles for five years but came to church to pray, after which God restored his career.

He stated that he has worked on 14 projects this year alone and will soon travel to Germany for a movie production.

Here is Benedict Johnson’s Instagram video below:

Reactions to Benedict Johnson's video

Here are comments below:

@ wearmufty commented:

"No be this mugu wey use Tinubu campaign dey pepper people?"

@ everythingg_byajoke commented:

"Thank you jesus what God can not do doesnt exist."

@mamazzeeee reacted:

"E no go ever better for anybody wen Dey support bad governance."

@ officialdollarboss wrote:

"Don’t forget he’s an actor, he’s good at his job."

@joyce.madueke shared:

"Hmmmm. I thought he was following Apc people to do campaign last election. I think say them dey share them money? Anyways, it's well with him."

@ iify3 wrote:

"That's why we Nigerians should stop dragging celebrities to depression,they are human and are going through a lot."

