All is not well in Nollywood as best friends, Benedict Johnson and Uche Elendu, are not vowing to expose themselves on the internet after their relationship went sour years ago

Uche had reacted to Princess Shyngle's post on having a male bestie and she shared her experience which ended because her friend's girlfriend and she called him a woman wrapper

Actress Doris Ogala saw Uche's post and called the attention of Benedict to it which made him react by threatening to expose his former bestie

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

There has been a war of words going on in Nollywood as you read this as former besties, Uche Elendu and Benedict Johnson, are gradually becoming enemies after Doris Ogala caught a sub by the other actress referring to her now male ex-bestie.

It all happened after Uche reacted to a post made by Princess Shyngle on having male besties who do not cross the line on her instastories.

The actress noted that she once had a male bestie for three years whom she travelled to places with while they kept their morals and priorities because they were friends and not lovers.

She claimed things went bad between them as Benedict's girlfriend was no longer comfortable with their relationship. Eventually, they parted ways and she called him a woman wrapper and that he was never a true friend.

Doris Ogala's role

Uche's post was shared by Instablog and this attracted many comments from people. Even though she never mentioned the name of her male bestie, Doris Ogala who seems to know the person she was referring to went to her Instagram page to reveal the bestie's name in a now-deleted post.

She informed Benedict that she was the one Uche was referring to and that he is being dragged on social media for this.

Slide through the post below to see:

Benedict Johnson's reacts, vows to expose Uche Elendu

In reaction to both Uche Elendu and Doris Ogala's posts, Benedict made a video which he posted on his Instagram page warning Uche from mentioning his name further.

The actor made it known that if she does not desist from dropping his name, he will spill the beans and let the whole world know what really transpired between them and why they stopped being friends.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

"We were friends for three years, we were best friends for three years but Uche, you are not a good person, we shared a lot together but you did a lot against me."

Everybody in the industry knew what transpired between me and you but I decided to keep quiet, to let the sleeping dogs lie. Why are you calling me out, be warned. If you do this one more time I will not hesitate to say it the way it is and you will not like. .. My name is Benedict Johnson, I fear no one."

Best friends forever

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood movie stars Ada Ameh and Empress Njamah continue to inspire members of the internet community with their genuine friendship and love for each other.

Just recently, Ada who had received countless surprises from Empress decided to pay her back with a lovely surprise.

The movie star shared a video on her Instagram page showing the moment she walked into Empress' room unannounced.

Ada also came along with someone who captured the moment on camera. However, Empress who was having her face worked on by a makeup artist was not entirely fazed by her friend’s sudden entrance.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng